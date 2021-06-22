Dimmers Market Is Expected to Touch a Valuation of USD 29.81 Billion by 2025, Growing at a 16.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Dimmers Market - Information by Type, Control and Product - Forecast till 2027” the market was valued at USD 10.55 billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 29.81 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.6%

Market Scope:

Dimmers adjust the brightness of lighting systems installed in homes, offices, and factories. Optimized dimming can calibrate the brightness of lights/bulbs to provide the maximum dimming range with no flickering and increase their life. Smart lighting technology is trending profusely due to the proliferation of smart home concepts. Dimmers pairing with smart plugs and light switches make it easier for homeowners to add smart lighting control upgrades suiting their unique homes and lifestyles.

These dimmers also support Apple's Alexa and the Google Assistant that work without the need for a dedicated hub, making it easy and cost-effective to upgrade from standard switches and dimmers to attractive app-and voice-controlled solutions for the entire home. Resultantly, dimmers are garnering significant popularity in residential and commercial sectors worldwide.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8334

Dominant Key Players on Dimmers market covered are:

Hubbell Control Solutions (US)

Acuity Brands Inc (US)

Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands)

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc (US)

Lutron Electronics Inc (US)

OSRAM Licht AG (Germany)

ABB Limited (Sweden)

Cooper Controls (Eaton - Ireland)

Cree Inc (US)

LSI Industries Inc (US)

GE Lighting (US)

Echelon Corporation (US)

Gardasoft Vision Ltd (UK)

Caribe Corporation (US)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

With its improved versatility and minimal energy conservation, dimmer systems allow users to customize illumination based on their personal needs. Owing to their advantages such as reduced energy usage, enhanced security & life span, easy customization, dimmer systems are garnering significant market prominence. Subsequently, the dimmers market is garnering significant traction worldwide.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Dimmers:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dimmers-market-8334

Market Restraints

On the flip side, high installation costs and lack of skilled labor are major factors hindering the growth of the dimmers market. Dimmers fixtures are more expensive than regular ones. However, considering their benefits, dimmers turn out to be a cost-saving option, surpassing initial investments over time.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The dimmers market is segmented into type, control, product, connectivity, application, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented into universal, incandescent/halogen, electronic low voltage (ELV), magnetic low voltage (MLV), high wattage dimmers, and others. The control segment is sub-segmented into single-pole dimming, three-way dimming, and others.

The product segment is sub-segmented into slide, rotary, toggle, touch, tabletop, and others. The connectivity segment is sub-segmented into wired dimmers and wireless dimmers. The application segment is sub-segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest-of-the-world.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8334

Regional Analysis

The European region dominates the global dimmers market. The largest market share attributes to the smart city initiatives by governments in various European countries to provide unprecedented growth potential for cities and municipalities. Besides, rising government programs to promote emerging technologies leveraging advanced, connected, and secure solutions positively impact market growth.

Dimmers have seen considerable growth in North American markets. The market growth is driven by the proliferation of the smart home concept and the huge adoption of smart lighting control systems in the home and office setups. Besides, dimmers and smart lighting control systems are recognized as crucial elements for smart city projects in the region, which boost the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a profitable market for dimmers globally. The region witnesses increasing numbers of dimmer production plants. Various investors worldwide are willing to invest in India, Japan, China, and South Korea for their improved technologies, raw material advantage, and the availability of cost-competitive workforces. Furthermore, the increasing uptake of smart street lights and government initiatives to improve infrastructure boosts the regional market growth.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8334

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak severely hit the dimmers industry, causing huge revenue loss, mainly in the governmental and industrial sectors. Due to strict lockdown mandates, Dimmers manufacturers faced various problems ranging from obtaining raw materials and components required to develop dimmers and attract workers from quarantines to deliver end products.

With lockdown mandates postponing installations, manufacturers had to cut down on their production output. Moreover, the lockdown put a brake on the component and device production, which spiked product prices and lowered the market demand.

However, the dimmers industry is rapidly returning to normal, witnessing a steady rise in the demand from the industrial sectors. Further, the market demand is projected to pick up following the lockdown uplift in many countries.

COVID-19 Impact on Dimmers Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-dimmers-market

Industry Trends

Rising consumer preferences led by convenience and advantages create a favorable environment for the dimmers market. Also, increasing numbers of smart homes and smart city projects drive market growth. Besides, the rising demand for dimmers from government organizations and commercial sectors bolsters the market sales.

Governments in various countries are taking impactful steps to develop smart cities, and the installation of dimmers is a core program being undertaken. Moreover, the rising awareness about energy efficiency benefits for the environment, technology upgrades, and improving wireless communication technology boosts smart lighting.

Related Reports:

Global Power Electronics Market Research Report: By Component (Diodes, Thyristor (Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR), MCT (MOS-Controlled Thyristor), Gate Turn-Off Transistor (GTO)), MOSFET, AC/DC Converter, Static Switches, Others), Wafer Type (Silicon, Gallium Nitride (GaN), SiC, Others), Wafer Material (P-Type, N-Type), Wafer Size (300mm, 150mm, 200mm, 450mm and Above), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Others) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electronic Load Market Research Report: Information By Voltage (Low and High), Application (Aerospace, Defence & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communication and Infrastructure and Others), Current Type (AC and DC) and Region – Forecast till 2027

Global Electronic Security System Market, By Type (Access control, Intrusion detection, Vehicle security, Video surveillance) and By End-user (Healthcare, Residential, Industrial, BFSI, Government) - Forecast 2027

Printed Electronics Market Research Report, By Component (Product; Visibility, Analytics, and Management Software; and Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, retail, manufacturing) — Global Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter