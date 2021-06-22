Houston Dynamo Football Club Announces New Ownership

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Dynamo Football Club (“the Club”) today announced that Ted Segal has acquired a majority ownership position in the Club. Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Segal becomes the Club’s majority investor, which includes Houston Dynamo FC of Major League Soccer (MLS), the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium. In addition to his ownership role, Mr. Segal will serve on the MLS Board of Governors. Limited partner investors Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya, Ben Guill and James Harden will retain minority stakes in the Club and work closely with Mr. Segal to return the Dynamo and Dash to the top of their respective tables.

“As someone with a lifelong passion for soccer, having the opportunity to invest in professional soccer in Houston – a dynamic, diverse and growing city with such a storied history in professional sports is truly exciting,” said Mr. Segal. “The interest and passion for soccer in Houston are clear. The Dynamo and Dash have incredibly devoted fans that have supported championship clubs, Houston is a go-to destination for hosting major international soccer games, and there’s a great group of leaders making a strong case for Houston to deservedly serve as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I am honored to join the Club and its great supporters as the sport continues to ascend in the region and throughout the United States.”

Mr. Segal is an experienced investor, accomplished business leader and passionate sports fan with a track record of creating and building value in real estate development and finance, energy infrastructure and sports investments. He is the founder and president of EJS Group, a New York City-based real estate development and financing company that invests directly in real estate development opportunities across primary markets in the United States, with an emphasis on the New York metropolitan area. Prior to founding EJS, Mr. Segal was a Vice President at LS Power Equity Advisors, where he led corporate transactions and project development opportunities in the U.S. power generation sector. Mr. Segal was previously an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP, where he worked in the project finance practice group and represented developers, private equity sponsors and financial institutions in project financings and acquisition financings, with a principal focus on the power generation sector.

In sports, he is the co-founder and chairman of Verance Capital, an investment vehicle that provides early and growth stage capital for sports, media and live entertainment businesses. Mr. Segal is also an investor in and member of the board of directors of the Professional Fighters League, an elite MMA league with a differentiated full-season format that has attracted $175 million in funding.

Mr. Segal continued: “I am squarely focused on building a winning organization – both on and off the pitch. As I get to know both teams, my primary objectives are to ensure they have the necessary resources to succeed at the highest level and to foster the Club’s connection to its community. I am very eager to engage with the staff, players and fans over the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Mr. Brener commented: “As we celebrate our fifteenth year in Houston, I am incredibly proud of the organization we’ve built and the success we’ve achieved. Houston Dynamo FC has become a cornerstone within Houston and its teams a source of entertainment and community engagement. As passion for soccer continues to grow in Houston, I am looking forward to supporting Ted’s vision for the Club and working with him and my fellow limited partner investors to continue to grow and guide the Club’s success moving forward."

“We are pleased to welcome Ted to the MLS family and I am confident that he will be a strong leader for the Dynamo and a strong and committed supporter of the sport in such an important market for Major League Soccer,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “I’ve known Ted for a number of years and believe that his passion for the sport and disciplined and thoughtful approach to building and leading businesses will translate well for the future growth and success of the Dynamo, our league and the sport of soccer in the Houston market.”

“We welcome Ted to an expanding group of prominent owners in the NWSL,” said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird. “Ted is joining at an exciting time as we continue to see the league grow across the United States. I look forward to working with Ted and his team as he supports the Dash during this exciting new chapter and promotes the growth of the women’s game in Houston.”

The Houston Dynamo Football Club is a multi-faceted organization that includes the Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo Academy, Dynamo Dash Youth, Club affiliates, and the Club’s supporters.

The Dynamo are a Major League Soccer team that has won two MLS Cup championships, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 16 seasons and has qualified to represent the United States in international competition seven times. The Dynamo have advanced to the Conference Championship series seven times in 15 years, the most of any Major League Soccer team since 2006; and the club’s four appearances in the MLS Cup Final are tied for the most in the league during that time span.

The Houston Dash joined the Houston Dynamo Football Club on Dec. 12, 2013 as the first expansion team of the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation. It is the top-flight women’s professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top players from the United States and Canada, as well as talent from around the world. The Dash began play in April 2014 for the start of the league’s second season. The Dash captured their first league trophy, the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, on July 26, 2020.

The teams train at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and play at BBVA Stadium in downtown Houston.

