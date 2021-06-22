New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Biologics Therapies Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097214/?utm_source=GNW





This report is intended to provide an in-depth analysis of the latest trends prevailing in the cancer biologics therapy market and its growth and development in the next decade. The changing demographics of the world population, increasing cancer prevalence, developing healthcare infrastructure, emerging economies, consumer spending behaviour, per capita income, macroeconomic factors, rising GDPs, and the reformation in laws and regulations are trend setting factors, which will affect the market.



Cancer Biologics Therapy Market: Regional Landscape



Presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to further strengthen North America cancer biologics therapy market in coming years. Increasing government initiatives to strengthen healthcare industry, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, followed by increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are expected to drive Asia Pacific cancer biologics therapy market over the forecast period.



What are the Market Driving Factors?

. Rising Cancer Prevalence Worldwide

. Increasing Ageing Population in Developed as well as Developing Economies



Key Challenges for Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Shortage of Skilled Workforce in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

. High Cost Associated with Biopharmaceutical Drug Manufacturing



What are the Market Opportunities?

. Increasing R&D Spending of Biopharmaceutical Companies

. Future Perspective in Oncology Industry



Why you Should buy this Report?



Apart from market estimation and forecast to 2031 the report covers below mentioned important factors to offer in-depth analysis of cancer biologics industry

. SWOT Analysis

. Porter’s Five Forces Model

. Oncology Market Trends

. Global Oncology Spending, 2016 - 2031

. Disease Prevalence and Incidence in Europe by Country

. EMA Approved Biologics in Oncology

. Biosimilars and R&D Biologics in Development



What are the Leading Companies Operating in the Market?

. AbbVie Inc

. F.Hoffman La Roche

. GlaxoSmithKline

. Eli Lilly and Company

. Amgen

. Johnson & Johnson

. Merck & Co.

. Pfizer

. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

. Bio-Rad Laboratories

. GE Healthcare

. Illumina

. Qiagen N.V.

. Biocept

. Guardant Health



Market Segmentation and Scope



Cancer Biologics Therapy Market by Treatment

. Chemotherapy

. Targeted Therapy

. Immunotherapy

. Hormonal Therapy

. Others



Cancer Biologics Therapy Market by Indication

. Breast cancer

. Cervical cancer

. Colon and rectal cancer

. Gastric cancer

. Lung cancer

. Ovarian cancer

. Renal cell cancer

. Melanoma



Cancer Biologics Therapy Market by Biologic Drug

. Bevacizumab

. Trastuzumab

. Trastuzumab emtansine

. Pertuzumab

. Rituximab

. Cetuximab

. Panitumumab

. Ramucirumab

. Necitumumab

. Pembrolizumab

. Atezolizumab

. Durvalumab

. Nivolumab

. Ipilimumab



Cancer Biologics Therapy Market by End User

. Hospitals

. Specialty Clinics

. Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers



Cancer Biologics Therapy Market by Product

. Monoclonal Antibodies

. Cytokines

. Cancer Growth Blockers

. Vaccines

. Blood Cell Growth Factors

. Others



Cancer Biologics Therapy Market by Region

. North America Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. U.S. Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Canada Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Europe Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. UK Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Germany Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. France Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Italy Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Spain Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Portugal Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Poland Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Hungary Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Czech Republic Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Slovakia Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Slovenia Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Romania Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Bulgaria Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Croatia Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Baltic States Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Serbia Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Asia Pacific Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. China Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Japan Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. India Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Australia Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. South Korea Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Rest of Asia Pacific Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Latin America Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Brazil Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Mexico Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Argentina Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Rest of Latin America Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Middle East & Africa Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. South Africa Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. GCC Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

. Rest of Middle East & Africa Cancer Biologics Therapy Market

