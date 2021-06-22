Jabmo Unveils Its PowerPak Agency ABM Solution, a Game Changer for Digital Marketing Agencies

PARIS and AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabmo, the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions to the manufacturing and life sciences industries, announces the release of its PowerPak Agency ABM Solution for account-based IP advertising. With this subscription-based, self-service offering, B2B marketing agencies and professionals can access Jabmo’s curated IP company audience segments to launch highly targeted, zero-wastage account-based IP ad campaigns—a superior, privacy-compliant alternative to third-party cookie-based advertising.



Since 2014, Jabmo has been selling account-based advertising services directly to the world’s largest manufacturing and life science companies. Now, for the first time, Jabmo has opened its technology platform and IP company database to B2B agencies and professionals. Agencies can simply go to the Jabmo website, upload their target account list, and receive campaign segments and optimal settings in their demand-side platform (DSP). Then, they can set up account-based IP ad campaigns using the Jabmo segments.

Nick Heys, founder and CEO of Jabmo, commented, “The death of the third-party cookie is changing the way B2B marketers must create audiences for programmatic advertising, but most companies are not yet ready. With the Jabmo PowerPak ABM Agency solution, we provide a powerful, privacy-compliant way for B2B agencies to reach and engage with their clients’ target accounts throughout the entire buying cycle. With Jabmo, agencies are getting much more than our Company/IP address segments for display advertising. They’re also getting the support and know-how of a company that Forrester has recognized as a Leader in ABM Platforms.”

Tav Tepfer, Chief Customer Officer of Jabmo, explained, “Jabmo has mapped out the IP addresses of the world’s largest companies. These are the IP addresses used by your target accounts’ employees to access the internet, even when they are working from home via a VPN. We packaged these into ad segments available now through your DSP. Your B2B marketing agency can now deliver highly-personalized ads to target accounts at a division and geographic level—no third-party cookies needed. This is a zero wastage B2B advertising solution, since only target accounts will see your ads.”

Jabmo’s self-service ad segments are ready to use with major DSP’s like Xandr, Media Math and The Trade Desk. They include company/IP addresses, campaign settings, pacing, whitelisting, and brand safety. The segments are truly global, spanning the USA, EMEA and APAC. Agencies can also opt to add Jabmo’s integrated omnichannel account-based analytics and range of managed services to their subscription.

If you are a marketing agency and would like to receive a quote for account-based IP advertising then simply upload your target account list on the Jabmo website here: jabmo.com/account-based-ip-advertising

