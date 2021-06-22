Precision Medicine Software Market Worth $2.55 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% From 2021 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

London, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “ Precision Medicine Software Market by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, CNS), End User (Healthcare Providers, Research, Academia, Pharma, Biotech) - Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the precision medicine software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.55 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5011

Precision medicine software comprises on-premise and web & cloud-based deployment platforms used in the personalized treatment and detection of diseases, such as cancers, genetic disorders, cardiac & infectious diseases, and others. Precision medicine software assists physicians in choosing a treatment method based on the patient’s genetic makeup and lifestyle habits.

The paradigm shifts in treatment, rising pressure to decrease healthcare costs, scientific & technological advances in the genomics field, and growing focus towards providing companion diagnostics & biomarkers for various therapeutic areas are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the lack of awareness about precision medicine practices and fragmented healthcare systems in developing countries hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The overall precision medicine software market is segmented based on deployment mode, application, end user, and geography.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5011

Based on deployment mode, the precision medicine software market is categorized into on-premise and web & cloud-based. In 2021, the on-premise segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall precision medicine software market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the broad range of advantages associated with the use of on-premise software, such as high security of data, low risk of data breaches, and full command over software upgrades & data storage. In addition, higher adoption among end-users and flexibility with connection bandwidth further support the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the precision medicine software market is mainly segmented into oncology, pharmacogenomics, central nervous system disorders, hereditary disorders, and cardio & metabolic disorders. In 2021, the oncology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall precision medicine software market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, shift towards personalized treatment, rising funding in cancer research, applications of precision medicine in oncology research, and increased investments by government organizations in precision medicine and related software industry.

Quick Buy – Precision Medicine Software Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/77677182

Based on end user, the precision medicine software market is categorized into healthcare providers, research and government institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2021, the healthcare providers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall precision medicine software market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising number of tertiary/specialty care hospitals, rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for quality healthcare, and shift towards personalized/precision medicine.

Based on geography, the global precision medicine software market is categorized into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2021, North America region is estimated account for the largest share of the overall precision medicine software market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing shift in treatment from one-size-fits-all medicines to precision medicine, increased spending on healthcare, rising funds for research activities, and growing focus of international players to expand their presence in this region are some of the key factors expected to propel the growth of the precision medicines software market in Asia-Pacific.

The key players operating in the global precision medicine software market are Syapse, Inc. (U.S.), Fabric Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Switzerland), Human Longevity, Inc. (U.S.), Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (U.S.), LifeOmic Health, LLC (U.S.), Translational Software Inc. (U.S.), N-of-One Inc. (U.S.), PhenoTips (Canada), PierianDx Inc. (U.S.), Foundation Medicine, Inc. (U.S.), 2bPrecise, LLC (U.S.), and GenomOncology LLC (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/precision-medicine-software-market-5011

Scope of the Report:

Precision Medicine Software Market, by Delivery Mode

On-premise

Web & Cloud-based

Precision Medicine Software Market, by Application

Oncology

Pharmacogenomics

Other Applications

Precision Medicine Software Market, by End User

Healthcare Providers

Research & Government Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Precision Medicine Software Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5011

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports-

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EMR, mHealth, PHM, RIS, PACS, RCM, Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth, SCM, HIE), Component (Software, Service), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud) and End User (Hospital, Payer, Pharmacy, Ambulatory, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-market-5084/

Medical Image Management Market by Product {PACS [Departmental (Radiology, Mammography, Cardiology), Enterprise], VNA [(On-premise, Hybrid), [Vendor (PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure)], AICA, Universal Viewer} and End User – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-management-market-4761

VNA Market and PACS Market by Procurement (Departmental and Enterprise), Delivery (On Premise, Hybrid, Cloud Based), Vendor (PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vna-market-pacs-market-forecast-4440

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.