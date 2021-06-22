Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in Uniguest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners has acted as Administrative Agent and Lender in providing a $190.0 million Senior Secured Credit Facility (the “Financing”) to Uniguest (the “Company”), a leading provider of highly-secure Content Management Software and Managed Services (“CMS”). The Financing was used to support the acquisition of the Company by Atlantic Street Capital.



About Uniguest:

The Company is a provider of secure, fully managed digital engagement technology, providing public facing digital engagement solutions through its proprietary, purpose-built CMS platforms. The Company sells engagement technology, including kiosks, digital signage, meeting room signage, guest room entertainment, mobile applications and internet protocol television, all bundled with managed services and software contracts. For more information, please visit their website.

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest Credit Partners focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago, and New York. For more information, please visit the website.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $5.8 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has over $4.7 billion of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit the website.

