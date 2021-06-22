Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the electricity industry "Solar Eases Strain on Grid During Heat Wave"



More than 46 million Americans are under heat advisories, with temperatures rising as high as 50 degrees Centigrade and threatening to overload electrical grids. The increasing number of residents with solar panels, however, are easing the strain on the electrical grid, and might be the only ones keeping cool if the threatened blackouts or brownouts take place.



The California Independent System Operator issued a heat bulletin urging residents to conserve energy as temperatures soared, saying that air conditioners will be most needed at night when solar power does not help. Residents in many areas are being asked to keep their thermostats between 25 and 28 degrees Centigrade.



