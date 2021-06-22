New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 100 Cyber Security Companies: Ones to Watch in 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05471646/?utm_source=GNW

The company profiles are divided into three segments including:

. Major Players: Profiles of major 12 companies holding a dominant position in global cybersecurity market

. Mid-Range Players: Profiles of pioneering companies that account for significant market share and focuses on the innovative strategic collaborations and M&A

. Ones to Watch - New Players: Profiles of growing companies that are investing a huge amount of money in cybersecurity innovations



The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach at a market value of US$ xx billion by 2031 with a lucrative CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. This report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing the top 100 key players, qualitative analysis, opportunities trends, and business prospects in the cybersecurity industry.



How this report will benefit you



This new study is envisioned for anyone requiring commercial in-depth analyses for the global cybersecurity market along with detailed company profiles of top 100 companies operating in the market. Our new study assists you to evaluate the overall global and regional market for cybersecurity. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and major 100 player’s revenue predictions till 2031. High opportunity remains in this fast-growing cybersecurity Market. See how to exploit the existing opportunities in the market to gain maximum advantage in the near future.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to profiles of top 100 cybersecurity companies, our new study provides you with revenue forecasting to 2031

. Includes growth rates for global and regional markets

. The profiles of the top 100 companies - descriptive and comprehensive data including company snapshot, overview, commercial developments, company shares & ranking, and detailed financial analysis with revenue and segment revenue. Our research will help you to understand the rapidly evolving cyber security market.



Discover how to stay ahead



Our 667-page report provides 743 tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Cybersecurity market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments



Cybersecurity solutions and services demand has increased in the last few years owing to the rise in the number of fraudulent attacks coupled with theft of personal information for gaining access to financial details. The attackers are sending ransomware in the form of mails and links to gain access to the user systems. Moreover, the hackers of different countries are trying to gain access over the military data. Also, the cybercriminals are trying to gain access to nuclear weapons to control the operation of the country. Furthermore, the emergence of AI based cybersecurity solutions for real time monitoring is thriving the market demand. These solutions are advanced and track the fraudulent activity and then notifies the user about the intrusion of a third party. Additionally, the education sector was highly targeted during the lockdown phase. The educational institutes had least security infrastructure and the online classes were generating massive amounts of data. Also, the financial transactions done by the parents were monitored by the cybercriminals and a lot of attacks were done during the outbreak.



North America



North America is the highest revenue contributor in global cybersecurity in 2020. It has accounted for US$ xx Bn in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the forecast timeline. In North America, cybersecurity solutions are gaining significant importance in owing to the digitization of the infrastructures. Different companies operating in the region are automating their infrastructure and hence are opening digital portals to the cybercriminals. Moreover, the region is experiencing automation of vehicles and self-driven robots for logistics. The hackers are eyeing on such organizations disrupting their functionality and then demand higher ransom in dollars or bitcoins. The advanced cybersecurity solutions are expected to create significant opportunity over the forecast period. Favorable regulatory authorities fuel the market growth. Established industry players and presence of major companies in North America further helps to grow the cybersecurity market over the forecast period. Additionally, among the North American regions, the U.S. will account for USD xx Bn at a CAGR of xx% over the time period of 2021-2030. The major players have their offices and headquarters in the U.S. driving the overall revenue of the region.



India

India is expected to grow at the highest rate and it is anticipated to create the highest opportunity in the cybersecurity market. India is developing at a very rapid pace due to the deployment of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain and AI amongst others. Different industry verticals such as IT & telecom, healthcare, education and manufacturing units are undergoing transformation. The IT companies are expanding their operations across the region. Moreover, the region with the second largest population has a huge database of the number of patients. The number of data generated during the pandemic outbreak is huge and these data can be sold over hackers’ platforms for evil applications. Also, the account details of the payer are under great stress and can be hacked in little effort as the Indian hospitals have weak security systems. The educational institutes were shut during the lockdown phase and hence were using free online platforms to deliver lectures which were prone to cyberattacks. The cyber-frauds were targeting e-platforms to gain access to the overall system of the educational institution. Likewise, the region experienced a surge in malware attacks in the education sector in the late 2020. A few of the colleges that faced cyberattacks include University of Mumbai’s Institute of Open and Distance Learning, Manipal Academy of Higher Education etc that were infected with malware resulting in non-operation of the site. Such factors are supporting the adoption of cybersecurity solutions and services across the region driving the market growth in the forecast timeline.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Along with revenue prediction for the overall global market, there is segmentations by 5 regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.



Regional market revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2023:

. North America

. Europe

. Asia Pacific

. Latin America

. Middle East and Africa



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 21 leading national markets:

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- Australia

- India

- South Korea

- Southeast Asia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Rest of Latin America

. Middle East and Africa

- GCC Countries

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report serves as a guide for Chief Executive Officers, Chief Information Officers, IT Analysts, Software Vendors, Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Large Enterprises, Software Developers, Cyber Security Executives, Cyber Security Market Players, and Service Providers to:

. Use as a guide for evaluating the potential of the Cyber Security market

. Inform themselves about Cyber Security benefits and issues

. Understand the provider landscape and the offerings

. Anticipate potential IT development and opportunities in the Cyber Security market



Key questions answered

. What does the future hold for the cyber security industry?

. Where should you target your business strategy?

. Which applications should you focus upon?

. Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

. Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

. Which company is likely to success and why?

. What business models should you adopt?

. What industry trends should you be aware of?



