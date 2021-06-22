Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 3,512.8 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global female infertility treatment drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,649.8 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 3,512.8 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market:

Factor such as the increasing infertility rates globally is expected to augment growth of the global female infertility treatment drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the findings of Global Burden Of Disease (GBD) study conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), it is estimated that the age-standardized prevalence rate of female infertility increased by 14.96% from 1,366.85 per 100,000 in 1990 to 1,571.35 per 100,000 in 2017.

The increasing product launches and approvals are expected to drive the market growth of female infertility treatment drugs over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Mankind Pharma announced the launch of generic Dydrogesterone tablets for treatment of infertility in the Indian market. These Dydrogesterone tablets are a generic version of Abbott's Duphaston tablets.

Inorganic activities such as collaborations are expected to bolster growth of female infertility treatment drugs market. For instance, in December 2020, Oxolife entered into a collaboration with University of Cordoba, Spain, to test the drug OXO-001 developed for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) infertility treatment.

Moreover, increasing innovations and development of new therapies for infertility treatment are expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in 2016, Merck KGaA announced that it is preparing to launch the second version of GONAL-f prefilled pen 2.0, indicated for infertility treatment.

Several market players and governments have been involved in launching awareness campaigns for female infertility treatment drugs. These awareness initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of female infertility treatment drugs market. For instance, in April 2021, The Prelude Network, a network of fertility clinics in the U.S., launched ‘Infertility is more than Meets the Eye’, an integrated campaign designed to inform, engage, and support people in the U.S. who are seeking infertility treatment.

However, risks associated with female infertility treatment drugs such as multiple pregnancy, ovarian tumor, and OHSS (Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome) are expected to hamper the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention more than 66% of triplets and higher multiple pregnancies were reported from infertility treatment cases in U.S.

Key Market Takeaways:

Rising product launches and approvals, increasing research and development activities, inorganic activities such as collaborations, and others are expected to drive growth of the global female infertility treatment drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Igenomix entered into a two-year research collaboration aiming at the discovery of novel targets and disease mechanisms in infertility and pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, with the goal of developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies in these areas of high unmet need.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global female infertility treatment drugs market include Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., Sumitovant, Livzon, Zydus Cadila, Oxolife, and Mankind Pharma

Market Segmentation:

Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, By Therapy: Gonadotropins Clomiphene Letrozole Metformin Leuprolide Acetate Bromocriptine Estrogens Ganirelix Acetate Cetrotide Acetate Progesterone

Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Injectable

Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







