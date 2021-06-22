New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Augmentation: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097055/?utm_source=GNW





The market is segmented by Implant Type-Saline filled breast implants & Silicone gel filled breast implant, By Region-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Report Includes

- 9 tables

- A brief general outlook of the global breast augmentation market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for breast augmentation market, and corresponding market share analysis by implant type and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall industry

- Review of international standards and market regulations for breast augmentation related medical devices in the United States, European Union, Japan and China

- Insight into recent industry activities, competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global breast augmentation market, and their corresponding company share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Allergan PLC, Ideal Implants Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Arion and Sientra Inc.



Summary

Breast augmentation is one of the most sought after medical aesthetic procedures in the world. Various factors have impacted the growing adoption of breast augmentation as a way for enhancing the overall look and feel of the body.



