Olivier Gouédard, PharmD, MBA joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AVENTURA, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic “off-the-shelf” gene-edited Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-NK cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and NK cell engager multifunctional antibodies, announced today that Olivier Gouédard, PharmD, MBA has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Gouédard will lead cross-functional integration of external and internal R&D, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, and clinical development.



“Having followed Cytovia’s impressive growth, I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time. Cytovia is uniquely positioned among NK cell companies with its broad technology capabilities across cell therapy, gene editing, and antibody therapeutics, as well as an exciting pipeline addressing unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Gouédard. “I believe that NK cells provide unique versatility for both solid tumors and hematological malignancies and broad patient access with easily engineered, highly scalable, and cost-effective off-the-shelf cell therapy.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Olivier to Cytovia’s leadership team,” added Dr. Daniel Teper, CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics. “He has extensive experience with biologics and cell therapy. He most recently led the successful development and approval of the first BCMA CAR T cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Olivier will play a critical role in accelerating the development of Cytovia’s pipeline to clinical development and beyond.”

Prior to joining Cytovia, Dr. Gouédard was Vice President, Global Cell Therapy Franchise at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he led the cross-functional development of CAR T cell therapies for multiple myeloma. Prior to Bristol Myers Squibb, he spent 8 years at Celgene as Executive Director, Global Project Leadership, leading global development teams for multiple early and late-stage assets in Hematology/Oncology and Inflammation/Immunology. Prior to his role at Celgene, Dr. Gouédard worked at Amgen where he advanced through positions in Finance, Project Management, Sales and Marketing.



Dr. Gouédard holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Rennes I, France, an advanced degree in Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology from the Paris-Sud University, Paris, France, and an MBA in Finance/Accounting from the Stern School of Business, New York University.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and applies precision engineering to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to develop the safest, most effective, most broadly-available off-the-shelf Natural Killer cell therapy as a first line of defense against cancer. Cytovia’s proprietary multi-specific antibody platform has been customized to engage and activate NK Cells at the tumor site. Both platforms offer optionality to clinicians and can also be used synergistically. Cytovia’s R&D laboratories and GMP manufacturing facility are augmented by scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, STC Biologics, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

