New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market Report to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097215/?utm_source=GNW



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market - reveals latest opportunities, trends, projected revenues, and competitive landscape. Read on to determine how you can exploit the impending business opportunities emerging in this sector along with detailed COVID-19 recovery scenarios.



Global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market is projected to reach a market value of US$xxbillion by 2031 with a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and growing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical companies are major factor that drives the demand for IBD drugs. Some other key factors that propel the market growth are the growing adoption of drugs for inflammatory bowel disease treatment and maintenance therapy; rising awareness for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in developing countries; and technological advancements. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the IBD drugs market.



This report shows you the potential revenue streams to 2031, assessing the different segments, major players, qualitative analysis, opportunities trends, and business prospects in the inflammatory bowel disease drugs industry.



How this report will benefit you



This 330+ page report provides 199 tables and 147 charts/graphs. Our new study is envisioned for anyone requiring commercial in-depth analyses for the global IBD drugs market along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study assists you to evaluate the overall global and regional market for IBD drugs. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including drug class, indication, patient demographics, end-user, and distribution channel and capture higher market share. High opportunity remains in this fast-growing inflammatory bowel disease drugs market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allows you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. Our new study provides you with revenue forecast by different segments including drug class, indication, and distribution channel to 2031

. It also includes growth rates for different 4 regional markets along with 11 countries and COVID-19 impact analysis on each market

. The profiles of the top 13 companies are very descriptive and comprehensive data including company snapshot, overview, commercial developments, company market shares, and detailed financial analysis with revenue and other financials

. The COVID-19 has a positive impact on the IBD drugs industry and the report includes detailed analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry.



Discover sales forecasts for the global and regional market forecasts from 2021-2031



Along with revenue prediction for the overall global inflammatory bowel disease market, there is segmentation by region for 4 regional markets including the U.S., Japan, Europe5, BRIC, and RoW and 11 major countries.



Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2021 to 2031 By Drug Class

. Biologics

. Aminosalicylates

. Corticosteroids

. Antibiotics

. Immunomodulators

. Others



Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2021 to 2031 By Indication

. Crohn’s Disease

. Ulcerative Colitis



Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2021 to 2031 By Distribution Channel

. Hospital Pharmacy

. Retail Pharmacy

. Online Pharmacy



Regional market revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031:

. U.S.

. Japan

. Europe5

. Germany

. UK

. France

. Italy

. Spain

. BRIC

. Brazil

. Russia

. India

. China



Detailed profiles of 13 leading companies that are operating in the market



The report includes profiles of 13 major companies involved in the IBD drugs market. The companies profiled in this report include: AbbVie, Janssen Biotech, Allergan plc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, UCB Pharma S.A., Biogen Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Celgene Corporation, Celltrion Corporation, and Ferring B.V.



Find qualitative and quantitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.



In summary, our 330+ page report delivers you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the global IBD drugs market and subsegments (by drug class, indication, distribution channel, and region)- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative areas for investments and revenue generation

. Detailed profiles of top 13 IBD drugs manufacturers, with financial overviews

. Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for 4 regional markets - See forecasts for the IBD drugs market in the U.S., Japan, Europe5, BRIC, and RoW.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097215/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________