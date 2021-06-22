Flexera Releases Its Inaugural 2021 State of IT Visibility Report

ITASCA, Ill., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today releases its Flexera 2021 State of IT Visibility Report, which combines detailed survey respondent information with data and insights from Flexera’s renowned Secunia Research and Technopedia research teams. The report spotlights trends in the information technology space and the IT asset data that supports countless business initiatives around the globe.



The inaugural report explores the thinking of more than 300 global technology decision makers and users about IT infrastructure, asset management, vulnerability posture and industry trends. It shares their current and future IT management strategies alongside tactical data regarding software obsolescence and vulnerability mitigation for strategic planning.

“Keeping technology assets secure, well-governed and cost effective is a formidable challenge that can’t be overlooked,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “No IT leader, or anyone in their organization, wants to feel vulnerable. But IT leaders can’t keep their IT estates safe and secure without full visibility into what they have. IT leaders need comprehensive, clear and easily accessible insights into their technology to fuel data-driven decision making. This process leads to better results across the entire organization.”

Visibility into IT data – especially toward adaptability to changing technology – is foundational for organizational success. IT lifecycle and risk management in a sprawling tech landscape is both complex and dynamic, with thousands of applications and services scattered across hundreds of providers. Enterprises need complete, accurate and up-to-date visibility into every technology asset in their landscape to effectively manage it all.

Report highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic forever transformed the way enterprises do business, most notably with the surge in remote work, which introduced a host of new challenges and opportunities for IT organizations

Visibility and data sharing vary across teams within an organization Almost 80 percent of respondents reported moderate to over-communication regarding vulnerability and risk mitigation practices Less than 25 percent of respondents feel they have complete visibility into the IT assets that impact business outcomes Less than 50 percent reported accurate visibility into SaaS, cloud instances and licenses deployed in the cloud

The three biggest concerns regarding IT assets are vulnerabilities, software sprawl and lifecycle management

Report methodology

More than 300 global technology decision makers and users from around the globe and across a broad cross-section of industries participated in the Flexera 2021 State of IT Visibility Report survey. The survey was conducted in April and May of 2021.

About Flexera

Flexera delivers IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate and multiply the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into their complex hybrid ecosystems, providing the IT insights that fuel better-informed decisions. And we help them transform their IT with tools that allow IT leaders to rightsize across all platforms, reallocate spend, reduce risk and chart the most effective path to the cloud.

Our category-leading technology value optimization solutions are delivered by more than 1,300 passionate team members helping more than 50,000 customers achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

