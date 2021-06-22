The Real-Time Personalization Power of Liveclicker Comes to Sailthru

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru, a CM Group brand and the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced an exclusive integration with sister company Liveclicker, a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Always at the forefront of personalization, Sailthru continues to deliver timely innovation, now leveraging Liveclicker capabilities to help brands build better first- and zero-party data experiences that react to the moment of engagement.



“With Sailthru and Liveclicker, we've been making positive impacts to our bottom line. In tandem, their premium solutions are not only game-changing, but incredibly easy to use,” said Donald Baal, Senior Director of Digital Marketing at NASCAR.

The combination of Sailthru’s robust platform with Liveclicker capabilities built in allows brands to deliver dynamic messaging based on lifetime and real-time customer insights with even greater ease. The integration increases efficiency for users, with an intuitive workflow that makes it easy to tap into rich data insights and test more creative personalization elements in campaigns. Now, Sailthru customers can implement live product recommendations across channels, encourage more purchases with personalized timers, drive traffic to nearby locations with personalized maps, and much more.

Key features include:

One-click access: Drag and drop Liveclicker elements into Sailthru templates with easy access to the Liveclicker library of countdown timers, dynamic weather displays, latest social media posts and more, all in one place.





Drag and drop Liveclicker elements into Sailthru templates with easy access to the Liveclicker library of countdown timers, dynamic weather displays, latest social media posts and more, all in one place. Search and scan the entire Liveclicker library without leaving Sailthru: Filter and search by campaign name or type, and sort by most recent or in alphabetical order.





Filter and search by campaign name or type, and sort by most recent or in alphabetical order. Modify Liveclicker elements and view reporting: Easily navigate to Liveclicker in order to make any changes to campaign elements and track how they’re performing, helping to improve campaign performance in real time.





Easily navigate to Liveclicker in order to make any changes to campaign elements and track how they’re performing, helping to improve campaign performance in real time. Available across all Sailthru email builders: The new integration syncs with every Sailthru email builder, including Email Composer, HTML Editor and Campaign Builder, making it easy to enable dynamic campaign elements at any point in the campaign workflow.





The new integration syncs with every Sailthru email builder, including Email Composer, HTML Editor and Campaign Builder, making it easy to enable dynamic campaign elements at any point in the campaign workflow. Seamless customer experience built for every user: Fully integrated in every way, with one point of contact and a singular customer service team, Sailthru delivers the most easy-to-use and data-driven personalization solution for enterprise teams of every size.



“This integration delivers on the wider CM Group value proposition of providing our customers with access to the very best marketing automation capabilities across our family of brands,” said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer of CM Group. “Sailthru’s market-leading customer data capabilities and AI-driven predictions combined with Liveclicker’s dynamic personalization ensures that brands can cultivate better customer relationships and better campaign performance each and every time.”

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Business Insider and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as AT&T, MasterCard, Kroger, and Chico’s rely on the company’s market-leading solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email sales@liveclicker.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Riley

Riley Strategic LLC

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com