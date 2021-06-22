Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation Announce Donation to Interoperability Institute Workforce Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) and Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura) today announced that a portion of proceeds from every referral it makes to Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program (TDRAAP) will be used to support a student pursuing a career in health information technology at Interoperability Institute’s (IOI) Workforce program.

TDRAAP, launched by the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, in partnership with UDAP.org, is designed to help healthcare organizations and application developers demonstrate their ability to use trusted digital certificates for endpoint identity, registration, authentication and attribute discovery or validation for electronic healthcare transactions in real-time.

“As health information sharing and interoperability expand nationally, the demand for a highly-qualified health information technology workforce is going to increase dramatically,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, President and CEO of Velatura. “Interoperability Institute's goal is to address the talent gap in information technology and healthcare to ensure the supply of talent meets theindustry’s current and emerging needs. We’re thrilled to be able to support their program and provide early career opportunities towards building the industry talent pipeline.”

Last month, Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN), Velatura and EHNAC announced a referral agreement to bring TDRAAP to health plans, health information exchanges (HIE) and providers nationwide.

“Interoperability Institute is incredibly grateful to Velatura for their generous donation and steadfast commitment to improve interoperability at a national scale” said Mary Kratz, Executive Vice President of the Interoperability Institute. “Our academic partners are committed to enabling career pathways with the Interoperability institute to collectively transform healthcare through advancing interoperability.”

Interoperability Institute is designed to provide the products, services, leadership, and workforce to bring advanced interoperability solutions to the Health IT market. For stakeholders invested in health and social outcomes, this means less fragmented, more resource efficient ecosystems that seamlessly share electronic information for public benefit. For consumers, this means greater continuity of care across providers, health systems, and geographies among a myriad of other benefits that stretch beyond healthcare.

The referral code for Velatura and MiHIN customers is 1000. For additional information on the IOI internship program, click here.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.



About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability. For more information, visit https://velatura.org/



About Interoperability Institute

Interoperability Institute focuses on creating communities and environments that accelerate the adoption of interoperability in ways that result in greater health and more impactful delivery of human services through developing solutions and the next generation workforce to enable organizations and communities to harness the benefits of interoperability at scale. The Institute is as a limited liability company with the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) as the sole member. For more information, visit https://interoperabilityinstitute.org/.

