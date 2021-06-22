ScaleFlux Named a 2021 “Cool Vendor” in Gartner Cool Vendors in Storage and Hybrid Infrastructure – Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, Inc. , the leader in deploying Computational Storage at scale, today announced the company has been named in Gartner “Cool Vendors in Storage and Hybrid Infrastructure — Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow” report.



According to the report, “the rise of hybrid IT, cloud, and multicloud storage presents a challenge for infrastructure and operations leaders — adopting modernized workloads while also managing unstructured data growth and legacy technology.”i

The ScaleFlux Computational Storage Drive (CSD) 2000 Series brings exceptional performance, scalability, and TCO savings to mainstream flash deployments. ScaleFlux drives combine up to 8TB of the latest 3D NAND Flash technology with hardware-accelerated compute engines, achieving incredible data read/write speeds and consistent low latency. After testing CSD 2000 in their environments, ScaleFlux’s data-center customers have reported 10x better value than ordinary NVMe SSDs. The value comes from the combination of 3:1 to 5:1 compression ratios and up to 3x performance gain.

“A wide range of teams across organizations are in need of faster access to ever-increasing amounts of data. Historically, this has been cost prohibitive, as legacy systems strain to keep up with ever-growing amounts of data, while affordable solutions come with the price of added latency and reduced performance,” said Hao Zhong, co-founder and CEO of ScaleFlux. “ScaleFlux CSD 2000 is lightyears ahead of the curve in that it eliminates these problems by offloading the compute-intensive compression function to hardware engines in the flash drives — and can even deliver high-performance PCIe Flash storage for enterprise and data center deployments for less than $0.01/gigabyte per year. We’re honored to see this work recognized by Gartner and ScaleFlux listed as a Cool Vendor.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ScaleFlux, Inc.

ScaleFlux is the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale. Computational Storage is the foundation for modern data center infrastructure that provides responsive performance, affordable scaling, and an agile platform for data-driven, compute and storage I/O intensive applications. Founded in 2014, ScaleFlux is a well-funded startup with a team proven to deploy complex computing and solid-state storage solutions in volume. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com .

