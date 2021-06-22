Fulcrum Partners SVP Advocates for Increased Public Safety

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Broadbent, Senior Vice President, Retirement, at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, saw his advocacy for increased public safety in Johns Creek, Georgia, come to fruition with the ribbon cutting of Fire Station 64. The new fire station is intended to significantly improve the fire department’s service delivery and response time in the northern and west central areas of Johns Creek, an Atlanta suburb.



Steve Broadbent has served the public both as Council Member and as Mayor Pro Tem of Johns Creek while concurrently serving his clients as part of senior leadership at Fulcrum Partners. Steve said, “As a City Councilmember, I fought hard over a three-year period to get this new station approved and funded. Prior to the construction of this station, the city operated three fire stations and a response time goal of no more than six minutes was achieved throughout most of the city. Two areas on the west and north sides of the city were significant exceptions to this response time. In these areas, responses could reach 11 minutes.

“When you call 911 in a fire or medical emergency, the time until the first unit arrives can feel like an eternity. We could not risk 10- and 11-minute response times for our residents. Everyone expects and deserves the same level of service, regardless of where your home or business is located.”

Steve added, “While I was no longer serving on City Council during this year’s ribbon cutting for the new fire station, I was honored to participate in this important event.”

Steve Broadbent has a lifetime of dedicated public service. He currently serves on the State of Georgia Board of Community Affairs, is the Chairperson of the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation, is Director of the Development Authority of Fulton County, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, appointed by President George H. W. Bush, two-time recipient of the Navy’s Meritorious Service Medal, recipient of the Meritorious Service Award from the Secretary of the Treasury, and recipient of the Commissioner’s Award, which is the highest honor presented by the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service. He is a U.S. Navy retired Commander, serving at sea and in Washington, DC, and holds a Master of Arts in Public Policy from George Washington University, a Master of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina and a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Virginia.

“Steve,” said Fulcrum Partners Managing Director, Mike Powers, “is an example of the level of accomplishment and dedication you see within the team at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital company. Deeply committed to serving clients, our nationwide team of seasoned executive benefits advisors still find time to be servant leaders within their communities.”

To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from creative and customized nonqualified deferred compensation plan design, follow Deferred Compensation News. You may also contact any member of the Fulcrum Partners team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team to learn more.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S. and has consistently led from the front as a workplace ally for 20 years. OneDigital’s ability to converge health, wealth and human resources into a hub of services and business guidance has empowered companies to create workplaces that attract and retain talent while fueling innovation and company growth. As employee healthcare, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, companies of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s advisory teams for counsel and its adjacent services, including employee benefits, holistic HR services, retirement and wealth management, employee wellbeing and pharmacy consulting. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 100 offices and 2,400+ business strategists serve the needs of over 60,000 employers across the nation.

OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 11 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s deep analytic abilities and experienced advisors deliver insights that reduce business risk and improve plan design and performance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com. Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

