Edward-Elmhurst Health Hurdles Challenging Patient Volumes, Expands Capacity amid COVID-19 with Aidin

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidin, a healthcare technology company making care transitions easier for everyone, today announced Edward-Elmhurst Health (EEH) is giving its patients requiring a high level of complex care access to Aidin’s wider range of rehabilitation and nursing services.



In order to enhance existing referral systems, EEH sought to adopt a more coordinated, efficient patient transfer process and expand patients’ provider options without straining staff resources. This need kicked into overdrive in March 2020 when EEH saw a dramatic increase in patients with COVID-19, exacerbating existing issues with placing patients in post-acute care facilities. It became clear that to weather the pandemic -- and absorb the increased volume of patients -- it was more critical than ever for EEH to offer its patients more provider options and eliminate the time-intensive, cumbersome manual processes associated with placing patients at the next stop on their care journey.

Aidin sprang into action and helped EEH and its two hospitals with more than 700 beds -- Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital -- implement and onboard EEH’s staff onto the platform within a matter of weeks at the onset of the pandemic. After going live, EEH immediately unleashed its access to a wider range of providers for their post-acute care patients with the ability to filter and select providers by geography, insurance information, bed availability, performance rankings and more. In turn, EEH staff was able to more effectively and efficiently track patients and referrals, while:

Decreasing the length of stay for post-acute patients – a key metric – from 7.14 to 5.67 days

Increasing referral volumes by more than 600%

Expanding the list of clinically-appropriate provider options presented to patients and their families from one or two to as many as five.



Based on the success of implementations at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital, EEH plans to extend its use of Aidin to Linden Oaks Behavioral Hospital.

“At Edward-Elmhurst Health, we pride ourselves on providing expert, high-quality medical care in a patient-centric setting -- and the safety and protection of our patients remains our top priority as we weather this pandemic,” said Kerrie Samuelian, Systems Manager, Post-Acute Transitions, Edward-Elmhurst Health. “By working with Aidin, we have significantly increased our network of post-acute care options, ensuring that our patients continue to receive high-quality care at every stage of their healthcare journey -- within the four walls of our facilities and beyond.”

Added Russell Graney, CEO and founder of Aidin, “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light that managing patients’ care transitions is a critical piece of the overall healthcare continuum, particularly when health systems are overburdened by a high volume of patients. Aidin is committed to helping health systems like Edward-Elmhurst Health expand their purview of post-acute care facilities -- including rehab centers and skilled nursing facilities -- to efficiently connect patients with high-quality care.”

Aidin will be exhibiting at the American Case Management Association National Conference from June 22 to 25 in Orlando, Fla. For more information, visit www.myaidin.com or stop by Aidin’s booth (#330).

About Edward-Elmhurst Health

Edward-Elmhurst Health is a 736-bed system that includes three hospitals – Edward Hospital in Naperville, Elmhurst Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health – and an extensive ambulatory care network that provides comprehensive healthcare to residents of the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago. Edward-Elmhurst has been named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems by IBM Watson Health three years in a row. Edward and Elmhurst Hospitals have earned reputations as regional healthcare leaders with advanced cardiac care, state-of-the-art cancer diagnosis and treatment, world class stroke care, latest imaging technology, care for critically ill newborns, minimally invasive surgery and latest clinical trials. For more information, visit www.EEHealth.org.

About Aidin

Aidin helps connect patients, payers and local providers to make healthcare transitions easier to everyone. Aidin’s online referral marketplace helps transition teams at hospitals including The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, UCLA Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center streamline their workflows, manage their staff and reduce readmissions and redundancies. Aidin’s effortless digital system removes costly roadblocks, enabling healthcare workers to focus on what they do best: taking care of people and improving outcomes for all. Learn more about Aidin at www.myaidin.com

Media Contact: Rachel Forsyth aidin@finnpartners.com