BPM+ Health Community Appoints Dr. Theresa Cullen Public Health Ambassador

BOSTON, MA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BPM+ Health community announced the appointment of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who is currently the Public Health Director of a County Health Department, as its volunteer Public Health Ambassador. With years of executive-level public and clinical health information technology (HIT) experience, Dr. Cullen is well-positioned to advocate for the public health and medical community, making sure the BPM+ Health solution meets their needs.

“There has been a fundamental shift in the medical community since COVID-19 and new demands on budgets,” said Ken Rubin, Executive Director, BPM+ Health. “It has never been more important to advance the consistency, efficiency, and quality of health care. With Dr. Cullen liaising with the medical community, we can ensure that the BPM+ Health solution improves the sharing of health practice patterns, workflows, and clinical and population health pathways among vendors and institutions and ultimately patient care.”

“Dr. Cullen is peerless across the healthcare industry in her ability to understand public health issues and in driving real world results at the intersection of healthcare and information technology,” said Shane McNamee, MD, Chief Health Information Officer, BPM+ Health. “In addition to her leadership across many successful public health initiatives, she served as mentor and guiding light to many clinical informaticists. I am proud to include myself in that group; Dr. Cullen trusted me nearly a decade ago with my first informatics position. Our BPM+ Health community is thrilled Dr. Cullen will be leading our ranks with her mixture of brilliance, passion, and moxie.”

“Ensuring that public health informatics can effectively inform, integrate and utilize tools that improve surveillance, response and outcomes is critical,” said Dr Cullen. “Engagement with BPM+ Health provides an opportunity for public health to develop workflows and pathways that support our future.”

A retired rear admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service, Dr. Cullen led the development and deployment of the Resource and Patient Management System for the Indian Health Service, which became the only certified HIT software suite within the federal government. As chief medical information officer for the Veterans Health Administration, Dr. Cullen developed a new model for field/community involvement in HIT that improved data interoperability/sharing, standards and terminology, and informatics patient safety. At Regenstrief Institute, Dr. Cullen advocated for using technology to meet identified clinical needs and improve low-to-middle-income counties' health outcomes.

About BPM+ Health

BPM+ Health is a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of healthcare delivery. It will achieve this by applying business process modeling standards to clinical best practices, care pathways, and workflows directly at the point of care. A cross-discipline group of professional organizations, clinical societies, and healthcare providers, the community develops and pilots standards-driven healthcare process automation techniques to fully realize the benefits of Healthcare I.T. BPM+ Health is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). Visit https://www.bpm-plus.org/ for more information.

The Founding members of the BPM+ Health community are the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), Auxilium Technology Group, EvidenceCare, Mayo Clinic, Perspecta, Red Hat, Stevens Institute of Technology, Trisotech, University of Utah, University of Washington, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Supporters of this initiative include the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Health Level Seven International (HL7), Healthcare Services Platform Consortium™ (HSPC), the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

