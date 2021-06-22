Duck Creek Technologies Partners with Price Digests, Offering Insurers API-integrated Vehicle Asset Data Solutions

Boston, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, announced today that it has partnered with Price Digests, a division of Informa (LSE: INF), to offer the most comprehensive API-based commercial vehicle VIN and intelligence solutions available to the insurance market. Price Digests’ nationally-recognized solutions provide accurate VIN verification and prefill for insurance companies, including proper vehicle identification, Original Cost New, full specifications, and unbiased market valuations without relying on third-party valuation sources and partnerships.

This integration between Price Digests and the Duck Creek Platform gives insurers the ability to access full specifications without leaving their existing business system. Price Digests’ RESTful API solution, written in JSON, is built on top of industry-leading cloud provider Amazon Web Services, allowing for full security compliance.

“This reliable API integration allows everyone to become more efficient by streamlining and automating the quoting process,” said Price Digests’ Managing Director Dan Smith. “Insurance is undergoing a digital transformation. This partnership between Price Digests and Duck Creek empowers insurance companies with direct access to thousands of data points that they can trust and rely on to make good business decisions.”

This information is all available via a Price Digests integration package available on the Duck Creek Content Exchange. This Anywhere Enabled Integration will also provide access to Price Digests’ exclusive TruckBody IQ™ solution, mitigating the risk of under-quoting commercial vehicles. Smith says insurance companies have been known to under-insure up to 65% of commercial trucks because they don’t know the value of what’s sitting on the chassis of an incomplete truck. “With TruckBody IQ™ from Price Digests, you automatically generate a more accurate original cost new (OCN) or Actual Cash Value (ACV) for complete commercial trucks, allowing you to capture and insure the full value.”

The Duck Creek Platform is the technical foundation for all Duck Creek applications and the embodiment of Duck Creek’s architectural and design philosophy. Its capabilities consist of low-code configuration tools, integrations with the insurtech ecosystem, open APIs, and a commitment to keep our software code separate from your IP, which creates future-ready solutions that put you in control of change. Integrating with Price Digests’ API lets Duck Creek users make more informed underwriting decisions regarding commercial auto, providing a key resource that eliminates traditional roadblocks to accurately pricing policies for the substantial and growing number of non-standard or bespoke commercial vehicles on the road today.

“To help insurers mitigate risk and improve underwriting quality, it is critical to align with partners that employ the most sophisticated technologies and databases to mine data insights,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President of Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “Price Digests gives commercial auto insurers access in an instant to critical data that can make their operations more efficient and profitable, and Duck Creek is happy to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Price Digests

Since 1911 Price Digests, a division of Informa, has served the vehicle data needs of the insurance, finance, government, and dealer markets through its portfolio of VIN decoding, specifications, and market value data solutions for the commercial truck, passenger vehicle, marine, powersport, and recreational vehicle asset classes. Our data insights help enterprises drive competitive advantage through asset data workflow efficiencies while also playing a pivotal role in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and risk mitigation of assets. Price Digests data is powered by The Truck Blue Book. To learn more, visit PriceDigests.com

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading international business to business information services group, operating in more than 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. To learn more, visit Informa.com

