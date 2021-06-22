Apiture® Selects ENACOMM® to Power Voice Solutions

Apiture to add ENACOMM’s next-gen IVR, conversational banking to its online banking, mobile banking and open digital banking offerings for financial institutions

TULSA, OK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ENACOMM today announced a partnership with Apiture, enabling hundreds of financial institutions across the U.S., who rely on Apiture for modern digital banking solutions, to implement ENACOMM’s advanced voice technologies. ENACOMM is a fintech enablement company that empowers banks, credit unions and credit card companies with affordable, data-driven solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. Apiture is a digital banking experience company transforming mobile and online banking, business banking, payments and more.

With the reseller agreement, ENACOMM’s next-generation IVR and conversational banking via digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home will be available to Apiture’s financial institution customers. Combined with the Apiture Xpress online banking, mobile banking and digital open core offerings, ENACOMM’s voice solutions enhance Apiture’s best-in-class digital banking technologies.

“Apiture’s mission is to ensure banks and credit unions have the digital engagement tools they need to thrive in today’s rapidly changing market,” said Chris Cox, chief operating officer of Apiture. “An ideal partner for Apiture Xpress, ENACOMM’s technologies help round out our full-featured offering. We also both have offices in Austin, which is conducive to collaboration.”

ENACOMM’s hosted, dynamic IVR system for personalized and truly intelligent customer interactions is part of the ENACOMM Financial Suite (EFS). Its Virtual Personal Assistant (VPA) is ENACOMM’s conversational voice banking solution for financial institutions’ self-service users that utilizes artificial intelligence and works with popular digital voice assistants. Using ENACOMM’s hosted systems, properly authenticated users can confidently conduct secure banking transactions and gain virtually full access to their financial accounts—with the sound of their voice.

“Both ENACOMM and Apiture are advancing the enormous benefits of open banking through open APIs,” commented Michael Boukadakis, CEO of ENACOMM. “Apiture and ENACOMM teaming up epitomizes a synergistic partnership—and community financial institutions will benefit most through greater accessibility to affordable leading-edge technologies that build a modern, complete customer experience.”

To find out more about ENACOMM’s intelligent self-service solutions, go to www.enacomm.net. To learn more about Apiture, visit www.apiture.com.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

About Apiture ®

Apiture is on a mission to change the way the financial industry operates digitally by providing the integrations, capabilities, and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture has developed innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture products currently serve over 400 financial institutions within the United States market. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

