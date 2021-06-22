LogMeIn Creates New Digital Workplace Team to Support Employee and Customer Shift to Hybrid Working

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, today announced that it has named former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, to serve as its first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace and to lead a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment.



As employees around the globe begin to return to the office, one thing is clear – hybrid work is here to stay. As a company built to support secure remote work through best-in-class technology, LogMeIn saw a need to create a team that would look not just at the technology, but also how employees engage with that technology whether they are in the office, at home, or on the go. LogMeIn’s Digital Workplace team will be responsible for providing the infrastructure designed to enable productivity and connectivity across the company’s remote-centric employee base as well as its customers, and also share knowledge, measure progress, and highlight accomplishments.

The new Digital Workplace Team will be the single owner for internal technology optimization across LogMeIn’s core business processes, freeing up time to deliver customer value through the smart use of digital tools, platforms, technologies and services. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn, fueling the effectiveness of employees, customers, and partners – from wherever they choose to work – through a simple, cohesive, productive, and delightful digital experience.

“We make some of the best remote work technology out there, but we also know that with hybrid work you can’t just enable your employees with the technology, you have to make sure that the environment created through the technology is equitable for all,” said Chris Perrotti, Vice President, Digital Workplace at LogMeIn. “We don’t want employees who live outside of one of our office hub locations, or those who choose not to make the commute every day, to feel less a part of the organization than those sitting in one of our offices. The formation of this new team demonstrates the commitment LogMeIn is making towards a future of remote-centricity, allowing employees to better balance their life and work and spend less time getting to the office and more time on what matters most.”

“Over his eight years at LogMeIn, Chris has proven to be a strong agent of change and many of the initiatives and programs he has created, managed and championed have significantly impacted our business. In addition, Chris has been foundational in his most recent role as my Chief of Staff supporting the executive team through our transition to a privately-held company at the end of 2020, designing and supporting our new operating mechanics to support our future of work and playing a leading role in our evolution to a remote-centric organization during the pandemic. It was through that shift to a remote-centric organization that we identified the need for this new team to focus on enabling our hybrid employees,” said Bill Wagner, President and CEO, LogMeIn. “With an ability to look across systems, teams, and processes to optimize opportunities, Chris is a proven leader and the perfect choice for this critical role.”

Prior to his new role leading the Digital Workplace team, Chris served as Chief of Staff to LogMeIn CEO, Bill Wagner. Chris has also held various leadership positions on the Sales and Business Systems teams at LogMeIn. Earlier in his career he was at Forrester Research for nearly a decade.

To learn more about how LogMeIn can help support people and businesses flexible work and security needs, please visit www.logmein.com

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

Media:

Jen Mathews

Press@logmein.com

617-279-2443





