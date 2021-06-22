Vicinity Energy Moves Closer Toward Net Zero Carbon Goal in Baltimore with Shift to 100% Carbon-Free Electricity

BALTIMORE, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicinity Energy , owner of the nation’s largest portfolio of district energy systems, announces that all the electricity the company purchases for its Baltimore District operations is now carbon-free. Vicinity has entered into an agreement with Constellation , a leading competitive energy provider, to purchase Emission-Free Energy Certificates (EFECs) to match 100% of its annual Baltimore electricity use starting this year.

Vicinity Energy centrally produces and distributes steam, hot water, and chilled water to over 30 million square feet of building space in Baltimore. Through a long-term supply agreement, over 50% of the steam delivered to customers is derived from zero-carbon non-fossil fuel-based renewables. This has already resulted in greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the region by 30,000 tons annually, or the equivalent of removing about 11,000 cars from Baltimore’s roads every year.

Now, the company has transitioned to purchasing 100% carbon-free electricity to run its heating and cooling operations in the city. This change is expected to eliminate approximately 6,500 metric tons of carbon emissions associated with the company’s electricity use annually, the equivalent of taking 1,415 cars off the road per year.

EFECs represent the emissions-free attributes of generating sources that do not directly emit greenhouse gases, such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, or carbon dioxide. The EFECs purchased by Vicinity Energy are sourced from facilities located in the PJM Interconnection. The generation source does not emit carbon dioxide into the environment. EFECs are tracked and reported through PJM Environmental Information Services’ Generation Attribute Tracking System (GATS).

“Simply put, we can now purchase electricity generated without fossil fuels to run our Baltimore operations,” said Bill DiCroce, president and CEO of Vicinity Energy. “We have been able to source our electricity from emissions-free sources. As we enter Baltimore’s famously hot summers, this will have a significant beneficial impact on our cooling operations; slashing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and moving us tangibly toward our overall goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions across our entire business by 2050. We’re privileged to keep Baltimore residents cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and with this milestone, we can do it in an even cleaner, greener way.”



“Constellation is pleased to support the sustainability goals of our customers,” said Daniel J. Verbanac, senior vice president, retail, for Constellation. “Voluntarily matching electricity supply requirements with a carbon-free power generation source encourages the use of clean, emission-free fuels, and demonstrates a commitment to the environment.”

This announcement comes on the heels of several other recent moves by Vicinity Energy to green its district energy systems, including the incorporation of renewable biogenic heating oil , as it continues on its path to net zero carbon emissions .

About Vicinity Energy

With 19 district energy systems in 12 major cities, Vicinity Energy is the leading provider of district energy solutions in the U.S. Vicinity produces and distributes steam, hot water, and chilled water directly through its vast underground network to individual buildings and campuses. District energy eliminates the need for boiler and chiller plants in individual buildings, improving overall efficiency, lowering carbon footprints, and increasing reliability. Vicinity’s over 450 skilled engineers, operators, and energy experts have a singular dedication to customer success and a relentless focus on delivering reliable and efficient energy products and services. With the recent launch of the company’s Clean Energy Future roadmap, Vicinity has committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions across all operations by 2050. For more information, check out www.vicinityenergy.us .

About Constellation

Constellation is a leading competitive retail supplier of power, natural gas, and clean energy solutions for homes and businesses across the continental United States. Constellation's family of retail businesses serves approximately 2 million residential, public sector, and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Baltimore-based Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with 2020 revenues of approximately $33 billion, and more than 30,000 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. Learn more at www.constellation.com or on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.

