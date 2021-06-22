Achieve Complete Plant Status at A Glance with Libra Drum Controls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, introduces Libra Drum to capture real-time visibility and control for blending and total plant automation. With Libra Drum, a fully graphic operator interface eases monitoring complex drum control operations to increase production and accuracy and seamlessly integrate with overhead loadout.



“Libra Drum is reputable for reliability, configurability and accuracy,” said Greg Fleisch, Libra Sales Manager at Command Alkon. “The system’s highly customizable design allows the user to design custom software switches, create reports, and adapt to the current and future plant control requirements.”

Each bin can hold multiple materials at multiple calibration points, increasing productivity and efficiency. The system is simple to read and provides complete plant status at a glance.

“Every plant operator understands how one disruption can significantly impact the entire organization’s financial health,” said Dave Baker, Libra Operations Manager at Command Alkon “Libra Drum monitors motor currents and plant parameters to aid optimization of efficiencies and allow predictive maintenance before failures take down the plant.”

Dynamic, color-coded graphics provide at-a-glance status pertaining to valve changes, material flow, tank levels, temperatures, interlocks, and any alarm conditions that require the operator’s attention.

For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com/getlibradrum.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

