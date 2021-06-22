Simeio Amplifies Growth with New Atlanta Corporate Headquarters

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), today announced its new relocated headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia, a fast-growing tech hub just north of the Atlanta metro. The new location is an exciting area in the country, with the right infrastructure to accommodate this fast-growing tech company.



The new corporate campus reflects Simeio’s growth trajectory, that comes from the company’s software and customer experience innovations. The market drivers for this growth are derived from the growing demand to simplify complex IAM infrastructure, more employees working from anywhere, and rigorous government regulations.

Simeio centers its focus and commitment around simplicity. This concept certainly applies to its IAM solutions, but the drive to streamline goes even further. The company recently simplified its name from Simeio Solutions, to Simeio. The new corporate headquarters has adopted a unique design that promotes collaboration and relationship-building among employees and customers. Located in the heart of Avalon Alpharetta, the new offices foster a work and play concept with restaurants, bars, shops, hotels, condos, and entertainment, all within easy walking distance.

“We’ve experienced continuous business expansion from the company’s inception over ten years ago, and our new headquarters will help us continue to be laser-focused on delivering better IAM customer experiences,” states Chris Schueler, Simeio’s CEO. “IAM requires people with diverse disciplines and domain expertise, myriad custom and pre-built processes and policies, and integration of heterogeneous technology tools, systems, and applications. Our business is to simplify this very complex and fragmented field.”

The new corporate campus perfectly accommodates Simeio’s business growth, as it expects to double its presence in Atlanta. The company is now strategically located in the middle of a great talent pool, with diverse business and technology partners. The company can scale as needed, and a city infrastructure and environment are well-suited for building strong relationships among employees and visiting customers.

Simeio’s market leadership continues to increase, with the sales and marketing teams growing over 70% so far in 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the company had the largest sales volume for a single quarter ever, with a solid pipeline for growth through the year. Simeio is a global company, with over 700 employees. Beyond North America, the company has a large presence in Southern Asia, and new markets that opened up last year in the United Kingdom and Europe.

While market demand is important for continued business growth, company culture plays a key role in creating business continuity and providing great customer experiences. To that end, 81% of Simeio employees say the company is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees in typical US-based companies, according to the Great Place to Work® 2019 U.S. National Employee Engagement Study. Simeio’s proof of employee satisfaction and commitment to developing strong relationships is evidenced by nearly 20% of its employees having worked there for more than six years, and over 10% of those, 11 years and longer.

Retaining employees, and expanding new talent, requires careful planning that serves the company’s business goals and objectives. Simeio’s decision to have its headquarters in Alpharetta was a strategic next step in their business growth plan. Known as the technology capital of the South, Alpharetta is a hot-bed of great talent, with many large technology companies, and prominent colleges and universities.

About Simeio

Simeio provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and services provide the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS — which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit http://www.simeio.com/.

