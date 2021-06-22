Sorrento Announces Phase 2 Abivertinib Clinical Studies Have Completed Patient Enrollment in USA and Brazil with Top-Line Clinical Data Expected End of 3Q21

Phase 2 US clinical trial of Abivertinib randomized last patient (#96) on 4/07/2021.

Phase 2 Brazilian clinical trial of Abivertinib randomized last patient (#400) on 06/20/2021.

Studies are complementary and address both dose duration and disease stage variations.

Data from both studies is expected to be available for review by the end of 3Q21.

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced completion of enrollment for its Phase 2 clinical trial of Abivertinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil. This study completion follows the recently completed enrollment of the US Phase 2 clinical trial.

The Brazil study is a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-controlled Study of the Safety and Efficacy of STI-5656 (Abivertinib Maleate) in Subjects Hospitalized Due to COVID-19 with cytokine storm, particularly looking at the potential clinical benefits of the drug associated with its broad ability (mode of action) to reduce the inflammatory cytokine storm. The dose that was tested was the same as in the US Phase 2 trial, but the trial protocol in Brazil includes patients at earlier stages of the disease, with a drug administration regimen of only 7 days (versus 14 days for more advanced patients in the US).

BR Protocol Design US Protocol Design Mild, Moderate and Severe COVID-19 patients Severe COVID-19 patients Any hospitalized patient ICU non-ventilated N=400 randomized 3:1 (Abivertinib to placebo) N=96 randomized 1:1 (Abivertinib to placebo) 100 mg QD x 7 days regardless of discharge day 100 mg QD x 14 days or hospital discharge, whichever is sooner Duration 45 days Duration 94 days Primary endpoint:



% alive and discharged from hospital by Week 4 Primary endpoint:



% alive and free of respiratory failure at Week 4

Closing enrollment for both studies is a significant milestone. In two to three months the company expects to be able to disclose top-line data. If positive, the results of the two parallel and independently run clinical trials should provide valuable insights into the ability of Abivertinib to help patients with pulmonary distress associated with cytokine storm induced by COVID-19.

“We are very satisfied with the progress made by our team and we are eager to review the results of these two parallel trials,” stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento. “By combining our efforts in the US and Brazil, we were able to optimize patient exposures, reduce clinical trial costs, explore the potential benefits of two promising therapeutic regimens, and most importantly, accelerate data generation for regulators to assess the use of Abivertinib in COVID-19 patients with the potential of seeking an emergency use request.”

