Ultimus LeverPoint Provides Services for SPACs and SPAC sponsors

As one of the leading, tech-enabled independent fund administrators, Ultimus Fund Solutions, and more specifically its private fund administration group, Ultimus LeverPoint, is uniquely positioned to support SPACs and SPAC sponsors. Ultimus, with over 200 alternative fund clients and more than $350B in assets under administration, is known for supporting clients with a distinctive blend of institutional strength and boutique service. By engaging the professionals at Ultimus LeverPoint, SPACs and SPAC sponsors are assured industry best practices and accounting platforms and industry leading technology, while not being burdened with SPAC-related accounting responsibilities.

Says David MacPhee, Ultimus LeverPoint CEO, “We’re pleased to support SPACs and SPAC sponsors as a trusted partner, providing a full suite of services throughout the life cycle of the SPAC. We’re excited to tap our experience and technological capabilities to help SPAC entities fully leverage the incredible opportunities that SPACs offer.”

As an alternative investment vehicle, SPACs offer distinct advantages to investors, acquiring companies and sponsors. Statistics bear out those claims. According to Statista.com, SPACs raised almost twice as much in 2020 as they raised in the previous 10 years combined. As of the end of April 2021, SPACs had raised 101.3 billion U.S. dollars in IPOs in the U.S since the start of the year.

Ultimus LeverPoint provides full accounting and administrative services to SPACs and SPAC sponsors as the SPAC is being launched, throughout the life of the SPAC, and prior to the de-SPACing process. Specific services include:

Preparation of financial statements and footnotes for SEC filing

Monthly bookkeeping of the SPAC

Treasury services

Reconciliation of bank accounts

Maintenance of general ledger for the sponsor

Quarterly reporting for the sponsor

Preparation of capital calls and distribution calculations and notices

Distribution of investor correspondence

1099 preparation

Adding SPACs to the list of products Ultimus LeverPoint administers is a natural extension of the work already being done by the team, says Evan Audette, EVP, COO for Ultimus LeverPoint, commenting, “The accounting and administration work required for SPACs is something our teams have deep experience in performing.” As for the benefits for SPACs and SPAC sponsors he said, “By engaging Ultimus LeverPoint to service SPACs, it enables sponsors to focus on expanding their portfolio of products, and prioritize the search for and evaluation of acquisition targets, which is their main responsibility.”

