Integrity Applications Appoints Luis J. Malavé to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del. and ASHDOD, Israel, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack®, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Luis J. Malavé has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.



“Luis’s impressive track record of working with medical device companies from product development to market expansion and high growth is ideally suited to Integrity,” said Paul V. Goode, PhD, member of the Board of Directors. “His expertise in the consumer diabetes space reflects our focus on developing Integrity into a dominant player in the diabetes management industry.”

Mr. Malavé brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the MedTech industry, primarily in diabetes management, spanning all company stages, from private startups to large-cap publicly listed companies. He has extensive expertise in product development, operations, marketing, strategic partnerships, and US FDA regulatory strategy.

Mr. Malavé currently serves as President of EOFLOW CO. Ltd., a company listed on the Korea Stock Exchange that has developed a wearable disposable insulin pump. Prior to that, Mr. Malavé was the President and CEO of Palyon Medical, maker of an implantable drug-delivery system that spun out from German medical-technology giant Fresenius SE. Prior to Palyon, he spent nearly a decade at insulin pump maker Insulet Corp., including as its Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Engineering, and as Chief Operating Officer. He also held various senior positions at Medtronic and MiniMed, overseeing product development of various diabetes management devices.

Mr. Malavé earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Minnesota, a Master’s degree in Software Engineering from the University of St. Thomas, and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

“I’ve spent most of my career focused on innovations in diabetes patient care and I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact medical technology can have on people’s lives,” said Mr. Malavé. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management to advance this truly innovative technology that has the potential to help millions of people suffering from diabetes and prediabetes around the world.”

About GlucoTrack®

GlucoTrack® is a truly non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual’s glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack® features an ear clip with sensors that clips to the earlobe and measures the user’s glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time. GlucoTrack® has received approvals for CE Mark in Europe and from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes and is currently available in selected markets in Europe and Asia.

About Integrity Applications, Inc.

Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCQB: IGAP) was founded in 2001 and is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The Company has developed GlucoTrack®, a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements in about a minute without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. Integrity Applications Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in the United States and an R&D site in Ashdod, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.integrity-app.com/ and http://www.glucotrack.com.

