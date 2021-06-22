TruEra Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruEra , which provides the first suite of AI Quality solutions for AI explainability and model quality, announced today it has been named a “Cool Vendor” based on the June 10, 2021 report titled, “Cool Vendors in AI Governance and Responsible AI”1 by expert analysts at Gartner, Inc. The report evaluates new, interesting, and innovative vendors, products, and services in the responsible AI market that enable companies to assure trust, fairness and explainability in machine learning.

According to Gartner, “Responsible artificial intelligence (AI) is in the spotlight because of the increased organizational and societal exposure to AI bias, distrust and lack of fairness that stand in the way of AI adoption.” The report continues, “Data and analytics leaders can already find the tools to assure AI fairness, bias mitigation, explainability, privacy and compliance.”

“We are honored to be named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor,’” said Anupam Datta, President, Chief Scientist, and cofounder, TruEra. “The challenges of AI Quality and AI governance are immediate and pressing. As we deliver on our suite of innovative solutions for AI explainability and model quality, we are helping businesses across industries as diverse as banking, insurance, publishing and government to build trust in AI and machine learning models.”

TruEra, which publicly launched in August 2020, has already made a significant impact in the AI space. TruEra AI Quality solutions are already deployed at and delivering value to a number of Fortune 100 customers, including global bank Standard Chartered. In December 2020, TruEra announced a $12M funding round to help accelerate its go-to-market efforts. In March 2021, the company was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for AI.

For a complimentary copy of the report, go to Gartner Cool Vendors in AI Governance and Responsible AI.

To learn more about TruEra visit https://truera.com/ .

Gartner, “Cool Vendors in AI Governance and Responsible AI

Published 10 June 2021 - ID G00746831

By Analyst(s): Svetlana Sicular, Moutusi Sau, Sumit Agarwal, Arun Chandrasekaran,

Farhan Choudhary, Shubhangi Vashisth

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TruEra

TruEra provides the first suite of AI Quality solutions that help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve and monitor model quality, and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, the TruEra platform helps eliminate the black box surrounding widely used AI and ML technologies. This visibility leads to higher quality, explainable models that sustainably achieve measurable business results, address unfair bias, and ensure governance and compliance. To learn more, visit https://truera.com/ .

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74721a56-58f3-4fda-b1f9-510a7bbf618e