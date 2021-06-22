Virsec Appoints Marnie Wilking as Board Advisor

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virsec , the industry leader in application-aware workload protection, today announced that Marnie Wilking has joined the company as an Advisor and Board Participant. Wilking is a proven thought leader in cybersecurity who can effectively accelerate Virsec's strategies and provide insight to help further the company's mission of delivering a new paradigm of cybersecurity protection to enterprises across the globe.



Wilking has directed information security and multi-discipline risk management programs for more than 18 years, providing a unique set of skills and experience to manage operational risks among diverse businesses. She currently serves as Global Head of Security and Technology Risk Management at Wayfair. Previously, she held the role of CISO at Orion Health.

"In today's growing threat environment, it is imperative that organizations focus on adopting new methods to ensure the protection of their assets and infrastructure. Conventional tools were designed to address yesterday's challenges, and we can no longer afford to rely on these antiquated approaches," Wilking said. "I am steadfast in my support of Virsec's approach to solving security challenges because I believe the company's approach is the future of cybersecurity protection."

Throughout her career, Wilking was Sr. Director of Security Compliance for Early Warning, and Information Security Officer for Wells Fargo's Mortgage division. She holds the CISSP, CISA, and CISM designations and is a member of the Phoenix chapters of ISSA and ISACA and the CISO Advisory Council for the ISSA CISO Executive Forum. She holds an MBA in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Statistics from Miami University.

"Tapping into the expertise of an individual of this caliber is essential as we navigate the unprecedented cybersecurity challenges that are reshaping our world," said Dave Furneaux, CEO, Virsec. "Marnie will provide vital perspective as we work with our customers to prepare their businesses for the evolving cybersecurity threats that they increasingly face and leverage Virsec to stop these attacks before they can cause significant financial, brand, and data loss."

The addition of Wilking to the Virsec Board comes on the heels of several substantial additions to the company's leadership team. Earlier this year, John Chambers, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems and current founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, and Jim Routh, former CISO of MassMutual, were added as strategic advisors. With trusted voices like Wilking, Chambers, and Routh and successful deployments with Raytheon, Broadcom, and the U.S. Government, Virsec is primed for ongoing growth and widespread adoption of its application-aware workload protection solutions.

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec is the leading provider of application-aware workload protection. Virsec's unique technology defends against the widest range of attacks, both known and unknown, with no signature or prior knowledge required. The solution secures any and all critical business applications, from legacy to COTS to custom, in any environment. Virsec is led by industry veterans with extensive leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies and a long list of high-growth startups. More information is available at www.virsec.com .

Media Contact:

CHEN PR for Virsec

Jennifer Torode

jtorode@chenpr.com

781-672-3119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f280451a-35f2-4f90-91ee-583f0a2b3d9c