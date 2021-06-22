Axele Named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers List

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces the company is named to Food Logistics 2021 Top Green Providers list. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering product movement through the global cold food supply chain. Axele wins for its intelligent transportation management system (TMS) for truckload carriers, which helps them automate processes, increase efficiencies, and grow profits. For cold food and beverage carriers, reducing truck miles helps with green initiatives.



“Axele TMS is built with a proven, well-engineered optimization engine that helps cold food/beverage carriers optimize transportation plans, schedules, routes and select the best driver with the right skills for the job. An optimized TMS also helps trucking firms choose the most profitable loads and shows the best loads for drivers, considering their hours of service and personal preferences,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele. “We are delighted to win this prestigious award.”

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year's award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry."

The Axele TMS offers smart trip planning to reduce out-of-route miles. Smart trip planning provides the most advantageous stops for fuel and rest. The software also reduces deadhead miles where empty trucks eat up mileage without carrying a load. By connecting deliveries with pick-ups, trucks can eliminate traveling without a load. An empty truck wastes fuel and increases carbon emissions.

Axele TMS integrates with ELD, telematics, and GPS devices for real-time truck tracking. If the driver veers away from the planned route, management will know and can contact the driver for details. Cold food and beverage carriers need to take the most optimal route to ensure that deliveries are made on time, so products do not spoil.

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in the June 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the complete list of all 2021 Top Green Providers.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72136bd7-ee16-4d13-971c-acb287accb09