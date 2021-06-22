A. Duie Pyle Honored as a 2021 Food Logistics Top Green Provider For The Fifth Consecutive Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces it was named a 2021 Top Green Provider by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain.



Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers list recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. Companies are evaluated based on participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions.

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn't be more appreciative of the supply chain industry's efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year's award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry."

According to the Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks, the transportation sector was the largest economic sector contributing to CO2 emissions in 2019. Transportation alone accounted for 37.8% of U.S CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion in 2019 (Last recorded data). To combat this, Pyle places a significant focus on introducing new sustainable practices across its operations, encouraging its employees to participate in green initiatives by creating sustainable work environments. Some of these measures include hybrid and electric trucks, electric forklifts which reduce carbon output by 24,000 pounds per unit, and trucks equipped with the latest technology to improve fuel economy.

"Over a decade ago, Pyle converted its warehouse campus in Pennsylvania to fully electric solar-powered, which continues to generate in excess of our consumption needs. Several years ago, Pyle deployed initial prototypes of the first all-electric class 4 trucks in Metro New York. As technology advances, we will continue to take a leadership role in adoption, working towards a carbon-neutral future," said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in the June 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Green Providers. For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Mazzola

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

Amazzola@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233