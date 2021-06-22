Aptive Environmental CEO, Vess Pearson, Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Award Finalist

PROVO, Utah, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental today announced that its CEO, Vess Pearson, has been named a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Award. The award is one of the most prestigious business awards in the U.S. and honors bold business leaders whose ambition, courage, and ingenuity transform the world.



As the CEO, Pearson and co-founder, David Royce, launched the environmentally responsible pest control service in 2015. Within just five years, the company has skyrocketed to $267 million in annual revenue, growing revenues a total of 639%. Today, the company is the 7th largest pest control company in North America and services customers in more than 5,000 cities across the United States.

Entrepreneur of the Year finalists were carefully selected by an independent panel of judges for their unwavering commitment to their companies, customers and communities in a year of unprecedented change. With more than 20,000 competitors in a traditional industry, Pearson was recognized for his vision to make Aptive the premier pest control service provider by using technology to disrupt a blue-collar, 100-year-old industry, advancing employees and giving back to the community.

From investing in proprietary software that delivers competitive insights, identifiying opportunities for sales growth and strategies to traveling the country to connect face to face and train team members, Pearson is a savvy leader who values the art of pouring into his team. Pearson and the Aptive team are held to the highest standard, following six core values to best serve their customers. Additionally, with a heart to give back both locally and globally, Pearson has spearheaded Aptive’s support of organizations such as Utah fire relief services, the United Nation’s Nothing but Nets malaria prevention program, and Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-sex trafficking initiative.

“I’m so humbled to be recognized as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, especially in my home state of Utah,” said Pearson. “Our vision for Aptive is to create a world-class work environment that not only fosters employee growth, but also inspires our employees to go the extra mile for our customers. I am proud of the Aptive family and can’t wait to see where the future takes us.”

Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 29, 2021.

For information on the Entrepreneur of The Year Utah Region program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/utah. To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

