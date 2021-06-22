Defence Construction Canada to host 2021 Annual Public Meeting

English French

OTTAWA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defence Construction Canada (DCC) will hold its 2021 Annual Public Meeting as a pre-recorded webcast. The meeting will give stakeholders an opportunity to learn more about the Corporation’s performance and achievements, as well as its plans for the future.



Moreen Miller, Chair of the DCC Board of Directors, Derrick Cheung, President and CEO and Juliet Woodfield, Vice-President, Finance & Human Resources, and Chief Financial Officer will present at the meeting.

Members of the public may view the webcast online. A link will be available on DCC’s website the day of the event. Any questions regarding the Corporation’s corporate initiatives and financial results may be emailed to APM-APA@dcc-cdc.gc.ca . DCC will review questions submitted by July 2, 2021, for relevance and will endeavour to respond to them during the webcast. In the event a submitted question is not responded to in the webcast, the Corporation will respond within two business days after the Annual Public Meeting webcast.

Copies of DCC’s annual and quarterly reports are available on DCC’s website .

About Defence Construction Canada

Defence Construction Canada is a federal Crown corporation that provides timely, effective and efficient project delivery and full lifecycle support for infrastructure and environmental assets required for the defence of Canada.

MJ Duford

Defence Construction Canada

613-276-7780

apm-apa@dcc-cdc.gc.ca