Amur Equipment Finance Introduces Rates as Low as 3.99% Through New “Wildcat” Program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) is pleased to introduce Wildcat, a specialized finance program to provide market-leading terms to qualifying customers. Through Wildcat, Amur will provide rates as low as 3.99%, with terms up to 72 months to ensure that its vendor partners have a full range of financing options for their small business customers.



“We are very excited to launch Wildcat into the market,” stated Todd Wainwright, Senior Vice President, Commerce and Strategic Partnerships. “We believe this will be a game-changer for our partners, and, most importantly, will provide our customers with the financial solutions they need to be equipped to win. As a champion of small business, Amur is committed to delivering innovative finance products to the market to ensure that our customers can grow and thrive.”

The economy is constantly evolving, and small businesses are relentless in implementing new ways to deliver products and services to their customers. Introducing innovative finance products which keep up with the demands of these small businesses is key to Amur’s continued growth strategy. The addition of the Wildcat program ensures all small businesses have access to the best financing available to fill their essential equipment needs.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely extensive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com.