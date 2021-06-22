Form 8.3 -UDG Healthcare plc

FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
|Company dealt in
|UDG Healthcare plc
|Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|€0.05 ordinary shares
|Date of dealing
|21st June 2021
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|2,806,954
|1.11398%
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|2,806,954
|1.11398%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|N/A
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|N/A
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Purchase
|436
|10.45
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|N/A
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc.
|Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|N/A
(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|N/A
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|N/A
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|N/A
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
|NO
|Date of disclosure
|22nd June 2021
|Contact name
|Lionel Colaco
|Telephone number
|020 33956098
|If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|N/A
|If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
|N/A