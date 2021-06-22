EthosEnergy awarded multi-million dollar operations and maintenance contract extension by TexGen Power

Houston, TX, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EthosEnergy has secured a multi-million dollar operations and maintenance (O&M) contract extension by TexGen Power for the operation of three power generation assets in Texas.

The multi-year project includes a continuation of full care, custody and control O&M services for their power plants. This will encompass the operation of combined cycle and natural gas thermal plants in Texas, focusing on safety, environmental, and NERC regulatory compliance, facility performance, and overall commercial results. EthosEnergy will operate and maintain two combined cycle plants; Wolf Hollow I and Colorado Bend I and a natural gas thermal power plant; Mountain Creek.

Selma Kivran, Executive Vice President West Hemisphere at EthosEnergy, said, ”EthosEnergy has a strong operations and maintenance presence supporting customers and plants throughout the United States as well as internationally. This contract is part of our continued effort to expand our O&M services as well as increase our overall presence in the North America power generation market.

“We would like to thank TexGen Power for trusting us with their assets and giving us the opportunity to add value and efficiency to their business.”

EthosEnergy currently provides O&M services to 36 power generation facilities, supplying over 24 GW of power generation worldwide.

Notes to Editor

EthosEnergy is a leading independent service provider of rotating equipment services and solutions to the power, oil & gas and industrial markets. Globally, these services include power plant engineering, procurement and construction; facility operations & maintenance; design, manufacture and application of engineered components, upgrades and re-rates; repair, overhaul and optimization of gas and steam turbines, generators, pumps, compressors and other high-speed rotating equipment. www.ethosenergygroup.com

