Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Completes the Agreement to Purchase of the Majority Control of Enjoy St. Moritz TV AG

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) (“Gaensel” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce its has completed the agreement to purchase the Majority Control of Enjoy St. Moritz TV AG.
Enjoy St. Moritz TV AG, https://www.enjoystmoritz.ch/ is a Television and media production company Headquarter in St. Moritz, Switzerland. On December 1, 2014, Enjoy St. Moritz began with support of a number of successful St. Moritz businessmen as a media website for the St. Moritz region. During the first winter season, 2014/15 Enjoy St. Moritz was already conquering the web. Productions began to increase exponentially and Enjoy St. Moritz began to promote the big regional, national, and international events of the Olympia Bob Run, White Turf, Gourmet Festival, Snow Polo, Festival Da Jazz, Passione Engadina, Bernina Gran Turismo and also services and products for private clients such as hotels, restaurants, real estate, and companies. In August 2019, the first Swiss TV broadcasting from St. Moritz was finally born, and the brand name became Enjoy St. Moritz. Enjoy St. Moritz TV is now a cable partner with Swisscom TV.
Enjoy St Moritz TV owns the production and intellectual property rights to:
https://www.enjoystmoritz.ch/festival-da-jazz,
https://www.enjoystmoritz.ch/bernina-gran-turismo,
https://www.enjoystmoritz.ch/passione-engadina
and Television and Radio in the Swiss market with
https://www.enjoystmoritz.ch/livetv
https://www.enjoystmoritz.ch/liveradio
Our CEO Maria Bomboi stated the agreement with Enjoy St Moritz TV is important for the further development of our group in the production, media and distribution of our Angelo Caroli SRL brand throughout Europe but also a media platform to expand into the United States. She states that Gaensel is in negotiation with potential finance media groups in the United States to inject financial news products into Enjoy St Moritz TV to expand its market appeal throughout Europe as a financial news network.
About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):
Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.
