SomaLogic customizable protein panels with industry-leading 7,000-plex assay now available

BOULDER, Colo., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a global leader in proteomics technology, announced today that their new customizable protein panel products are now available to pharma, biotechnology and academic research customers seeking the power of the company’s proteomics menu of 7,000 proteins.

“Our customers have expressed a strong desire to use our platform to focus their work on smaller numbers of proteins of interest for drug discovery and disease research, and in many cases to integrate with our market-leading discovery capabilities. We are excited to be able to give them this flexibility,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D.

SomaLogic’s new small-plex products will be structured both as disease-specific panels (pre-determined groups of proteins linked to the evaluation of diseases or conditions), as well as customizable panels, allowing customers to choose their own combinations of interest from SomaLogic’s total library of measured proteins – believed to be the emerging proteomic sector’s largest.

SomaLogic is now offering small-plex panels with targeted analytes for specific disease states. These panels include:

Cardiovascular – 953 analytes

Inflammation and Immune Response – 938 analytes

Oncology – 863 analytes

Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases – 890 analytes

SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Custom Panels are also now available between 1 and 1,500 analytes, offering flexibility to academic and pharma partners. Customers using the disease-specific panels or the custom panels have the option to expand their datasets to SomaLogic’s entire proteomics menu of 7,000 proteins at any point in their discovery process, without having to run additional samples. You can learn more about SomaLogic’s custom panels here: http://somalogic.com/panels.

SomaLogic has served over 300 customers and collaborators with its proteomics technology since 2015. The company’s current partnerships include Novartis, Amgen, and others, and SomaLogic’s proteomics assay is used in laboratories at the FDA and the National Institutes of Health.

SomaLogic’s SomaScan Platform offers what is believed to be the broadest view available of the proteome and it is capable of potentially identifying new biomarkers, novel drug targets and improving the assessment and management of therapeutic responses. SomaLogic can run 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

###

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

SomaSignal™ tests are for Research Use Only (RUO) and have not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed throughout this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,“ “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “assume” or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such statements may relate to projections of the Company’s revenue, earnings and other business plans, financial and operational measures, Company debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, and future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.