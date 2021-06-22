Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Worth $ 12.5 Billion by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR),“ Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Information by Product, Application, End-Use, and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is predicted to reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR.

Market Scope:

The increasing application of compressed air treatment equipment in large-scale end-use industries, such as; chemicals, F&B, and pharmaceutical among others, is expected to bolster the market surge in the near future. The growing demand from compressed air treatment equipment in these industries to protect air compressors from corrosion is identified to support the ingression of technological advancements treatment equipment. This can augment the market growth in the analysis period.

Huge initial capital investment for establishing compressed air treatment equipment manufacturing unit across several emerging countries can limit the market rise in the years to come.

Key Players:

Some common reputed companies in the Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market that listed by MRFR are:

Atlas Copco Corporation (Sweden)

Alpha-Pure (US)

Airfilter Engineering (Malaysia)

Beko Technologies (India)

Chicago Pneumatic (India)

BOGE Compressors (Germany)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (US)

Industrial Air Power (IAP) (UK)

Gem Equipment’s Ltd (India)

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. (Germany)

Pentair plc. (US)

Pneumatech, Inc. (US)

Precision Filtration Products (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Seneca Companies, Inc. (US)

Sullivan-Palatek, Inc. (US)

Gardner Danver (US)

Van Air Systems (US)

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the global compressed air treatment equipment market is based on Product, End-Use, and Application.

High Sales of Filters to Earn Profit

The product-based segments of the compressed air treatment market are filters, air coolers, and dryers among others. The filters segment is likely to gain traction over the forecast tenure due to their advantages, such as; energy efficiency, easy-to-use filters, provision of safety, and flexibility. The dryers segment is anticipated to surge at a rapid pace in the forecast period due to the upscaling demand for such devices.

Increase in Process Air Applications to Benefit Market

The application-based segments of the global compressed air treatment equipment market are process air, plant air/shop air, breathing air, and instrument air, among others. Condensate drain valves, nitrogen generators, and safety valves are products that are studied under the other segment. The process air application segment is likely to thrive in the forecast period. The increasing deployment of compressed air treatment systems across pharmaceuticals that requires a steady supply of oil-free and clean compressed air can add to the segment upsurge. The process air segment is expected to rise at decent CAGR due to the growing need for compressed air treatment equipment in the process air application.

The filter segment studies coalescing filter/oil removal, particulate filter/pre-filter, filtered centrifugal separator, adsorber filter/oil vapor removal, moisture separators, and high temperature after filters. The dryers segment studies refrigerated dryers, membrane dryers, desiccant air dryers, and deliquescent dryers.

Air coolers are deployed to cool compressed air for different end-use applications. They are largely preferred due to their ease of installation and maintenance. The growing demand for different coolers in the healthcare domain can prompt the market surge.

Pharmaceutical Companies to Gain Considerable Traction

The end-use-based segments of the global compressed air treatment equipment market are chemicals, F&B, and pharmaceuticals among others. The F&B segment is likely to expand at decent pace and hold a considerable market share. The industries require contamination-free environment to execute required operations, thus the need to maintain the quality of compressed air in these sectors is significant. The surge in adoption of compressed air treatment equipment by these affluent end-use industries, along with the enforcement of regulatory constraints are primarily drivers of the segment. The pharmaceuticals segment can hold a large share of the market due to the rise in number of pharmaceutical companies that deploy air compressors.

Regional Analysis

North America to Spearhead Americas Market Expansion

In the Americas, the compressed air treatment equipment market, is expected to gain high revenue by 2027. Rise in manufacturing facilities, the growing number of F&B, and the establishment of numerous pharmaceutical companies that require optimal energy efficiency are creating the need for advanced compressed air treatment equipment.

EU Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market to Thrive

In Europe, the compressed air treatment equipment market is likely to hold the second position in the worldwide compressed air treatment equipment market. The favorable regulatory scenario supporting the use of compressed air treatment procedure and the existence of tech-giants in the region can bolster the EU compressed air treatment market in the years to come. Merger & acquisition, adoption of regional expansion, strategies, and new product innovation are some exercises executed by these companies that is likely to add to the market upsurge. The introduction of latest air or gas solutions with convenient designed that offer customers better accessibility at lowest life cycle costs of their equipment can improve the impetus of EU market

Asia Pacific Market Growth Influenced by Introduction of Modern Healthcare Setup

In the Asia Pacific region, the compressed air treatment equipment market is expected thrive in the coming years. Industrialization and urbanization are some major causes that are expected to underpin the market surge in the near future. The enforcement of stringent regulations to control emissions and also the introduction of effective treatment for industrial effluents can promote APAC market. The growing demand for achieving high efficiency with factory processes and mechanical equipment are other causes that can bolster the market rise.

MEA Market to Exhibit Moderate Rise Rate

Countries, such as; the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and Africa, are expected to garner considerable revenue for the compressed air treatment equipment market. This can be attributed to the adoption of modern technology integrated compressed air treatment equipment solutions. End-use verticals, such as pharma and biotech companies, are increasing in number, thus driving the demand for purified air. This can prompt the expansion of the market in the years to come.

