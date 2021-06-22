Raj Gulati Joins Risk Strategies’ National Health Care Practice

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Raj Gulati has joined its National Health Care Practice as a Senior Vice President.



Most recently with EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, where he was a Principal, Gulati brings over 20 years of experience focused on helping a broad variety of health care industry clients better understand and manage their risks and liabilities. Gulati’s previous experience also includes senior positions with JLT Group and Willis Towers Watson.

“Risk Strategies is a true specialty broker, offering clients a depth of expertise unmatched in the industry,” said Bob Dubraski, Risk Strategies’ Chief Growth Officer and National Health Care Practice Leader. “Raj is a highly accomplished and respected industry veteran and we are thrilled he has chosen to join our family.”

A hands-on, highly knowledgeable practitioner, Gulati’s experience ranges from strategy consulting and supporting business objectives, to program review and design and the negotiation and placement of reinsurance. Gulati has provided a variety of coverages, including employer stop loss, fully insured medical, life, disability and managed care lines.

“True specialization is key to delivering real value to clients with complex risk and liability exposures,” Gulati said. “Having a specialist approach to risk and a truly national-scale Health Care Practice made Risk Strategies the right choice for me.”

A Penn State University graduate, he holds a bachelor’s degree in management as well as multiple professional designations from the Life Office Management Association, including: Associate, Reinsurance Administration; Associate, Customer Service; and a Fellowship, Life Management Institute. He is also active in his volunteer work, serving as Lead Organizer and Shavee for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation where he has raised over $115K in 15 years. A father of two, Raj has been married to his wife, Robyn, for 20 years. He currently resides with his family in the Greater Philadelphia area.

