McEwen Mining Reminder of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reminds investors that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held virtually at:
www.meetingcenter.io/236635772
on June 28, 2021
at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The formal part of the meeting will be followed by a company presentation by management providing an update on our operations, project developments and expansion plans, and by a question-and-answer session.
The event will be archived and become available on our company’s website at
https://www.mcewenmining.com/media.
ABOUT MCEWEN MINING
McEwen Mining is in the midst of a turnaround. It is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas, with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.
|CONTACT INFORMATION:
Investor Relations:
(866)-441-0690 Toll Free
(647)-258-0395
Mihaela Iancu ext. 320
info@mcewenmining.com
Website: www.mcewenmining.com
150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9