McEwen Mining Reminder of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Tune in and Learn About Our Progress

| Source: McEwen Mining McEwen Mining

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reminds investors that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held virtually at:

www.meetingcenter.io/236635772

on June 28, 2021

at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The formal part of the meeting will be followed by a company presentation by management providing an update on our operations, project developments and expansion plans, and by a question-and-answer session.

The event will be archived and become available on our company’s website at

https://www.mcewenmining.com/media.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is in the midst of a turnaround. It is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas, with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:
(866)-441-0690 Toll Free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320

info@mcewenmining.com
Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob

Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining
Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining
150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9

 