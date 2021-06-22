New Canadian All-Inclusive Online Hot Tub Brand Offers Unique Business Model

MEAFORD, Ontario, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new hot tub company is responding to the increased acceptance of online purchases to support a modern type of spa retailer and bring affordable, all-inclusive hot tubs direct to consumers Canada-wide. Enjoying the hot tub lifestyle just got easier and more affordable because all Canadians can shop from the comfort and safety of their homes – just like they’ve been doing in growing numbers for gifts, gadgets and groceries.



Northern Hot Tubs is set up as a “work from home” model in step with the latest work from home trend. With two-thirds of Canadians increasing their online shopping habits during COVID-191 online shopping that used to be dominated by Millennials and Gen Zs, now has boomed among Baby Boomers presenting untapped potential for online hot tub sales across Canada.

“We launched Northern Hot Tubs during the COVID-19 pandemic because Canadians have become accustomed to buying everything from groceries to cars online,” said president Len Carter. “We aspire to become the #1 online hot tub brand in Canada by safely delivering a product that helps people relax during a stressful time.”

Spas from Northern Hot Tubs come in 2-person, 4-person, 6-person and 8-person sizes, in the industry’s most popular silver marble color and ship for FREE Canada-wide in a crate for maximum product protection. All the hot tubs are Wi-Fi enabled, so our professional service partners can monitor the spa components and proactively provide any necessary service tips.

Retailers Wanted, Unique Turnkey Business Model Offered

Northern Hot Tubs is expanding its footprint across Canada by targeting pool and spa professional service companies that do not currently have spas on a retail showroom floor. You will receive a protected local territory and FREE website for advertising.

About Northern Hot Tubs:

Northern Hot Tubs is Canada's all-inclusive online hot tub brand that sells and services quality portable hot tubs with FREE Canada-wide shipping. Located in Meaford, Ontario, our headquarters sit on an acre of land and are open by appointment, simply contact us.

More information: http://northernhottubs.com/

Social: Northern Hot Tubs - Home | Facebook

1COVID-19 pandemic upends Canadian shopping habits - KPMG Canada (home.kpmg)

Contact: Len Carter, President

Phone: (844) 456-6784

E-mail: sales@northernhomeleisure.com

Website: http://northernhottubs.com/