Supersapiens Powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor Announces Garmin Integration

Atlanta, GA, USA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supersapiens, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is announcing its initial integration of the Supersapiens Connect IQ app with Garmin®. The Supersapiens training ecosystem empowers athletes to optimize fueling, maximize training, and increase performance gains. The integration will provide select users with a compatible Garmin smartwatch or Edge® cycling computer with real-time glucose visibility allowing them to go faster longer. The Supersapiens app can be downloaded now from the Connect IQ™ store.

A partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott makes Supersapiens the only energy management ecosystem that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled sports continuous glucose monitor (CGM) — the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. Supersapiens offers athletes access to truly meaningful and actionable glucose data with real-time glucose levels transmitted directly to their phone and now to select Garmin bike computers and smartwatches. Supersapiens’ set of data interpretation tools is leading the future of fueling, energy management, and sports performance.

“We brought the Supersapiens app, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense, to market six months ago with the goal of providing athletes with live visibility of their glucose levels during exercise. Announcing this Garmin integration enables Supersapiens to fulfill this promise,” says Founder and CEO Phil Southerland. “Every day since then, our customers have been asking for this amazing feature and, as a company, we are here to serve our community. It brings all of us great pride to support these athletes as they strive for their biggest goals in 2021 and beyond. Having real-time glucose visibility on Garmin bike computers and smartwatches will empower athletes to optimize their fueling during training, racing, and beyond.”

Users can now sync Garmin smartwatches and Edge cycling computers with the Supersapiens app to receive live glucose readings on their device. This, coupled with features such as Firstbeat Analytics™ enabled performance condition, ClimbPro and the ability to see additional sensor data, provides Garmin users with exceptional insight to manage their effort on a ride or run.

“We are thrilled to be the first hardware platform to offer this integration to our customers,” said Kelly Hancox, Garmin senior director of business development and strategic partnerships. “By providing athletes with this data right on their Garmin cycling computer or smartwatch, they can make more informed training decisions and in turn, take their performance to the next level.”

“Allowing athletes to have minute-by-minute fueling data during a workout on select Garmin bike computers and smartwatches helps them quickly identify the correlation between glucose levels and performance. Visibility into this data allows them to stay within their Glucose Performance Zone, which translates into more fueled training minutes, which provides bigger performance gains,” said Todd Furneaux, Supersapiens co-founder and president.

The Supersapiens ecosystem powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott’s biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

Supersapiens continues to add new Garmin devices. To learn if your device is compatible, please check Supersapiens’ supported device list.

1 Fell, J Marc et al. “Carbohydrate improves exercise capacity but does not affect subcellular lipid droplet morphology, AMPK and p53 signalling in human skeletal muscle.” The Journal of physiology, 10.1113/JP281127. 26 Mar. 2021, doi:10.1113/JP281127

2 Garmin cycling computers and smartwatches are not medical devices and are not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition

3 Coyle EF, Coggan AR, Hemmert MK, Ivy JL. Muscle glycogen utilization during prolonged strenuous exercise when fed carbohydrate. J Appl Physiol (1985). 1986 Jul;61(1):165-72. doi: 10.1152/jappl.1986.61.1.165. PMID: 3525502.

Baur DA, Saunders MJ. Carbohydrate supplementation: a critical review of recent innovations. Eur J Appl Physiol. 2021 Jan;121(1):23-66. doi: 10.1007/s00421-020-04534-y. Epub 2020 Oct 27. PMID: 33106933.

4 The Abbott Glucose Sport Biosensor is not a medical device and is not intended for medical use. It is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.





About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is a US-based sports performance company focused on energy management systems that empower athletes to effectively manage in-training fueling to sustain high intensity work, properly manage glucose levels to maximize recovery, and achieve bigger performance gains.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure glucose. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is not yet available for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Help Center.

The Abbott Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use. It is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

About Garmin

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, linkedin.com/company/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

Attachments