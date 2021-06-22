Albertans save a total of $320M during Servus Big Share™ Contest, one wins $1M

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union is pleased to announce that its members saved a combined total of $320 million during this year's Servus Big Share™ Contest, which ran from January 1 to April 30, 2021. Now in its third year, the contest and its one-million-dollar prize are designed to encourage Albertans to save money and ultimately adopt healthy habits, resulting in their increased financial fitness and overall wellness.



"The fact that Servus members saved $320 million following a period of financial adversity that impacted many demonstrates the difference of credit union membership," says Ian Burns, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union. "Servus is deeply invested in the financial fitness of our members and their collective financial success is a reflection of that commitment."

As the first of its kind in Canada, The Servus Big Share Contest offers individuals, businesses, and non-profits the chance to earn an entry for every $500 increase to their savings balances at Servus. Each year one contest winner is drawn; however, every participant benefits from increasing their savings, in addition to sharing in Servus's annual profits in the form of Profit Share® Rewards cash each December.

"We're excited to be sharing the one-million-dollar prize with one lucky member," says Burns. "We hope that everyone who participated in Servus Big Share feels good about the money they saved over the contest period. Anyone who was able to save through this contest is a winner — saving on this scale is a big achievement and as Servus members, they'll likely benefit from this work again when they earn Profit Share Rewards cash later this year."

Alberta's newest millionaire

The one-million-dollar winner of this year's Servus Big Share Contest is Ken Walker, a resident of Alberta Beach. Walker was notified over the phone by Servus's Chief Operating Officer, Dion Linke, and was shocked to learn he was the winner.

"It caught me off guard," says Walker. "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that out of all of the entries I would be pulled. I just want to thank Servus Credit Union for this amazing thing they offer their members."

A self-employed business owner, Walker is a member at Servus's Stony Plain branch who won on an early Profit Share Rewards cash entry. All Servus members earn Profit Share Rewards cash based on the amount of business they do with the credit union. Servus gives away millions in cash every year, including $33.3 million in 2020.

The Servus Big Share Contest returns in 2022

Servus will offer The Servus Big Share Contest again in 2022 to encourage Albertans to keep saving and improve their financial fitness. Members can get a head start on next year's contest by starting to save now and earning Profit Share Rewards cash. Every dollar earned in Profit Share Rewards cash this December becomes an entry in 2022. Servus welcomes Albertans who aren't yet members to see how easy it is to join the credit union and earn Profit Share Rewards cash and Servus Big Share entries.

