Capital One, Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Personetics, Quantexa, U.S. Bank, KASISTO, Affectiva, Hooyu, Simudyne, Ayasdi, Socure, DataVisor, ZestFinance, Feedzai, Dataminr, Darktrace, Yodlee, Sift Science, Arago, Callsign, CloudWalk, Cognicor, and Comply Advantage among others are the key players in the artificial intelligence in the banking market.

Brooklyn, New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 24.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The rising launch of advanced technologies such as AI-based core banking software for retail and commercial banks, also with increasing demand for hassle-free online and mobile banking services, and the increasing trend of offering customer-centric services will drive the market from 2021 to 2026.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • The increasing number of software installations across large-sized and small and mid-sized banks, and increasing demand for AI-based services in developing countries has helped the services segment to grow the fastest from 2021 to 2026
  • The chatbot application segment is analyzed to be growing the fastest during the forecast period
  • The fraud detection segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the market from 2021 to 2026
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Solutions
  • Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • AI-Powered Chatbots
  • Mobile Banking
  • Data Collection & Analysis
  • Risk Management
  • Data Security

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Small and Medium-Sized Banks
  • Large Overseas Banks

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Natural Language Processing
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Fraud Detection
  • Machine Learning
  • Risk Forecasting & Monitoring
  • Chatbot

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

