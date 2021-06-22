AFFCU Welcomes New Additions to Executive Leadership Team

San Antonio, Texas, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Force Federal Credit Union (AFFCU) is proud to announce Kerry Graham as Vice President of Marketing and Jessica Martinez as Vice President of Human Resources. Graham and Martinez both demonstrate strong leadership skills and contain a wealth of industry knowledge.

Prior to his current role at AFFCU, Graham was the Digital and Creative Marketing Manager at Hughes Federal Credit Union in Tucson, AZ. He played an integral role in transitioning the credit union's marketing strategy from traditional to digital.

Graham earned a Bachelor of Arts from Hardin-Simmons University-Abilene, TX, is a Credit Union Certified Marketing Executive (CUCME), and is a Certified Agile Marketer. With his impressive creative and business management background, he will help AFFCU to think outside of the box and leverage new technology to gain and retain members.

Martinez previously led the Human Resources teams at Gonzaba Medical Group where she managed the employees' entire lifecycle with a progressive approach to HR.

She specializes in Talent Management and hopes to lead AFFCU towards becoming an employer of choice in the Financial Industry community. Martinez, a San Antonio native, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology, both from St. Mary’s University.

"We're excited to welcome Kerry and Jessica to our team. They are both experts in their fields and innovative thinkers. I could not be more thrilled with the heights their leadership will take this credit union to," said Ryan Ross, President/CEO of AFFCU.

About AFFCU

AFFCU serves the diverse needs of over 52,000 members worldwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $555 million in assets. For additional details about AFFCU, visit www.GoAFFCU.com .

