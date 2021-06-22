Scott’s Cheap Flights Debuts New Elite Service

Portland, Oregon, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2+ million members to exceptional airfare deals, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Elite membership. Elite is a new service tier that sends members amazing premium economy, business, and first class flight deals, all the Mistake Fares regardless of departure airports, and provides increased customization of your travel preferences. Plus, members get all the benefits of Premium membership, including incredible domestic and international economy deals, Weekend Getaways, and deals for travel during peak seasons like summer.





“We are thrilled to expand our services beyond our traditional economy deal offerings, and make luxury travel affordable after a year when our passports were collecting dust and people have been hungry to make global exploration a priority again,” said Scott’s Cheap Flights Senior Product Manager Kelsey Terry. “We’ve been humbled to see how excited people have been to start seeing deals which go beyond our traditional offerings, like semi-private flights from Los Angeles to Taos for $360 roundtrip.”





Sample deals we’ve already sent Elite members include:





NYC to Barcelona nonstop for $863 roundtrip in premium economy (normally $1,500+)

to nonstop for in premium economy (normally $1,500+) Los Angeles to Istanbul for $1,962 roundtrip in business class (normally $4,000+)

to Istanbul for in business class (normally $4,000+) Newark to Lisbon or Porto nonstop for $1,150 roundtrip in business class (normally $3,500+)

to or Porto nonstop for in business class (normally $3,500+) Dallas to the Maldives for $2,691 roundtrip in business class (normally $5,000+)

to the for in business class (normally $5,000+) New York to São Paulo nonstop for $2,606 roundtrip in business class (normally $5,000+)

to nonstop for in business class (normally $5,000+) Boston to Zurich for $2,964 roundtrip in first class (normally $5,000)





For more information about Scott’s Cheap Flights Elite service, please click here.

About Scott’s Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time.

Our members save an average of $200 on domestic economy flights, $550 on international economy flights, and $2,000 on international business and first class flights. Every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email.

