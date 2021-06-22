Tokio Marine HCC Strengthens Travel Offerings to Empower and Serve Global Travelers

INDIANAPOLIS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Medical Insurance Services Group (TMHCC – MIS Group) has a new name and a new look. Today, the group announced it has changed its name to WorldTrips as part of a group-wide rebranding that includes new and enhanced travel medical insurance product offerings, position statement, and branded materials.



Global travelers will now use the group’s new website ( WorldTrips.com ) to buy travel medical insurance products in addition to obtaining destination-specific travel safety and security information.

“We are excited to launch this new expanded online experience for global travelers, as they start to explore the world again,” said WorldTrips CEO Mark Carney. “For over 22 years, we've been on a mission to make unexpected travel emergencies less stressful for international travelers. We recognize that today’s global traveler needs much more than just travel protection—they need travel information and assistance as well. I’m proud we can now offer travel insurance, information, and assistance that empower our policyholders to travel as safely as possible.”

WorldTrips will empower global travelers to start the trip-planning process with access to a variety of new safety and security resources. Reliable, up-to-date intelligence regarding destination-specific travel concerns is available through WorldTrips thanks to data partnerships with Sherpa , an all-in-one travel restriction and eVisa platform, and On Call International , WorldTrips’ premier partner for global travel risk management and assistance services since 2009. In addition to pre-trip, destination health and safety information that helps educate WorldTrips’ travelers before departure, On Call International also provides WorldTrips’ insureds with life-saving emergency assistance services should they encounter any type of medical, security, or travel-related issue during their trips.

Thomas Davidson, President of On Call International, commented, “We are honored to be a part of WorldTrips’ newly-enhanced service offerings, allowing us to expand our world-class destination intelligence and 24/7 assistance capabilities to WorldTrips’ policyholders. Working with such a trusted, respected insurer helps us continue to fulfill our mission of helping travelers, every day.”

WorldTrips will continue to provide a selection of customizable travel medical products designed to meet travelers’ needs. Plan options are geared for leisure, business, mission, seniors, international students, U.S. visitors, group travelers, and adventure travelers.

Policyholders have the ability to adjust deductible amount, length of coverage, and overall coverage maximum in addition to leveraging these other benefits:

Flexible and Easy Options. Purchase coverage while traveling, extend coverage after purchase or cancel the policy if plans change.

Immediate Fulfillment. Buy online and receive policy documents immediately.

International Provider Search Engine. Search for doctors and hospitals in countries and territories worldwide quickly and easily.

Multilingual Travel Assistance. Call for referrals or assistance with lost travel documents, lost luggage, or translations 365 days a year.

WorldTrips is where globetrotters turn for travel insurance, information, and assistance services for the unexpected.

There’s a world of trips out there. Explore with confidence. Explore with WorldTrips.

To learn more about travel medical products and travel intelligence resources, visit WorldTrips.com .

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com .

About On Call International

On Call International is a leading provider of fully-customized travel risk management services protecting millions of travelers, their families, and their organizations. The Company understands that when traveling, every problem is unique – a medical crisis, a political threat, even a common incident such as a missed flight – but every solution starts with customized care that ensures travelers are safe and protected. On Call International is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about On Call International, please visit www.oncallinternational.com.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $33 billion as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

