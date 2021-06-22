NanoVeda Announces Plans to Bring Its Rapid Dissolve Dietary Supplement Strips to America

PALM BEACH, FL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoVeda has found a smarter way to good health!

Instead of swallowing pills, capsules, or yucky syrups, NanoVeda’s fast-dissolving strips provide superior body absorption with great taste for your daily dietary supplements.

“We are looking to expand our retail distribution of NanoVeda’s rapid-dissolve nutritional strips in the United States,” Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company.

Mehta said NanoVeda has taken 1,000 years of Ayurveda alternative medicine use as traditional remedies and combined it with modern Swiss innovation.

“As the name suggests, NanoVeda is a fusion of Swiss Nanotechnology and Indian Ayurveda for a healthier you,” he said.

NanoVeda is bringing the following nutritional supplements to America:

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which contains curcumin, the most active ingredient in Turmeric.

NanoVeda Ashwaghandha Strips, which contains Ashwaghandha, an ancient medicinal herb.

NanoVeda Energy Strips

NanoVeda Sleep Strips

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strip

Indians have been using grandma’s Ayurveda remedies for centuries when someone was ill.

Now, Mehta and NanoVeda want to use the traditional Indian approach to help people before they get sick.

“There also was a problem with ‘modern’ Ayurveda-based powders or tablets – they didn’t taste good,” Mehta said.

“I wanted to make Ayurveda supplements that would be fun and easy to use by everyone,” he added.

Mehta, an entrepreneur for two decades, said he chose nanotechnology with the power of pure Ayurveda to create the best nutritional supplements on the market.

The timing of Mehta’s novel approach dovetailed perfectly with the pandemic, which has changed many people’s attitudes toward health.

“People are more concerned today about their health,” Mehta said. “They are looking for supplements that will kick-start their immune system and help them feel better.

“People now realize the importance of self-care and prevention rather than taking a post-mortem approach, which is what many people followed: Wait until you are sick,” he said.

“NanoVeda’s rapid dissolve oral strips with tasty, natural fruit flavors has made getting and staying healthy fun and easy,” Mehta said. “By using nanoparticles, we increased the body absorption rate in contrast to traditional delivery methods, such as pills and syrups.”

NanoVeda products use the patented ThinkSol Technology, an innovative nanotechnology, that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles, which are rapidly dissolved and absorbed quickly in the body.

With NanoVeda, Mehta said, you just peel and place the strip on your tongue.

“It is as simple as that,” he said. “Because the strips are lightweight and fit in any pocket, you can also easily take them anywhere you go.

“We call it a smarter way to good health,” Mehta said.

Nanoveda uses only the best ingredients in its supplements.

For example, Ashwagandha comes from the world-famous premium brand, KSM-66, and Curcumin is sourced from Ultrasol CURCUWIN, which is 46 times more bioavailable than other brands.

“We only use the highest-quality ingredients in all of our products,” Mehta said.

Going forward, Mehta said NanoVeda is looking to develop more products in unique formats to help people live healthier lives.

“We have a strong pipeline of products that we will launch over the next six to 12 months that will truly disrupt the nutritional supplement industry,” Mehta said.

For more information, visit amazon.com.

